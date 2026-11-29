Mirzapur Road Accident Claims 3 Lives, Leaves 3 Injured After Truck Overturns Onto Auto | PTI

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29: Three people were killed and three others injured after a truck overturned onto an auto-rickshaw near Narayanpur under Adalhat police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Meena said the incident occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday, when a truck coming from the direction of Sonbhadra overturned onto an auto-rickshaw parked nearby.

“On November 28, 2026, at approximately 8 PM, information was received under the jurisdiction of the Adalhat police station in Narayanpur that a truck coming from the direction of Sonbhadra had overturned. An auto-rickshaw was parked nearby,” he said.

#WATCH | Mirzapur, UP | ASP Rajkumar Meena says, "On November 28, 2026, at approximately 8 PM, information was received under the jurisdiction of the Adalhat police station in Narayanpur that a truck coming from the direction of Sonbhadra had overturned. An auto-rickshaw was parked nearby, and as passengers were boarding it, the truck overturned onto it. Upon receiving the information, the local police, with the assistance of local residents, initiated a rescue operation. According to the information available so far, 3 people have died in this accident, and 3 others have been injured; the injured have been sent to a trauma centre for medical treatment." (28.11)(Source: Police Media Cell) — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

Truck Overturns While Passengers Board Auto-Rickshaw

At the time of the incident, passengers were boarding the auto-rickshaw, the police officer said.

“Passengers were boarding it; the truck overturned onto it,” he added.

Rescue Operation And Medical Treatment

Following the incident, local police, with the assistance of residents, launched a rescue operation.

“Upon receiving the information, the local police, with the assistance of local residents, initiated a rescue operation,” Meena said.

The injured were shifted to a trauma centre for medical treatment, Meena added.

“According to the information available so far, 3 people have died in this accident, and 3 others have been injured; the injured have been sent to a trauma centre for medical treatment,” he added.

Separate Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Earlier, in a separate incident, at least two people were killed and 42 others hospitalised after a passenger bus overturned at the Zero Point on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Also Watch:

Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, evacuating passengers from the overturned bus. Ambulances were also deployed to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited to see the injured at a trauma centre.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)