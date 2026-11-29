Afternoon Swim Turns Tragic In Kerala: Teen Dead In Idukki, Search Underway For Another | ANI

Idukki (Keralam) [India], November 29: The body of one of the two Class 9 students who went missing after entering the Ponmudi Dam for a swim was recovered, while search operations are underway to trace the other boy, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Christo (14), son of Santhosh of Panickankudy Chirayil. Search operations have been intensified to trace the missing student, Arun TP (14), son of Brijesh of Thunkalkadu Parayakkan.

#WATCH | Idukki, Kerala | The body of one of the two Class 9 students who went missing at Ponmudi Dam in Idukki has been recovered, while search operations continue for the second boy. Further details are awaited.(Visuals from the spot) https://t.co/eH93qKepOM — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

Both boys were Class 9 students of Panickankudy School.

Students Went Missing While Swimming

The two students had arrived at a house in Marakkanam on Sunday morning to attend a traditional family ceremony. They later went to Ponmudi Dam for a swim around noon, following which they went missing.

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Search And Rescue Operations Underway

The incident came to light in the evening, following which a Fire and Rescue Services team reached the spot and launched a search operation in the dam.

Police personnel and local residents are also assisting in the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.

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