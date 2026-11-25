Nine people were injured after a school bus returning from a science congress event collided with a trailer in Panvel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, November 25, 2026: Six students and three teachers were injured after a school bus carrying participants of the National Children’s Science Congress rammed into a trailer from behind near the D-Point bridge on the Kalamboli-D-Point road in Panvel on Tuesday afternoon.

The Panvel City police have registered a case against the bus driver for allegedly driving at high speed and negligently, without maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Bus Was Returning To Khalapur

The incident took place around 3.15 pm when the bus was returning to the Reliance Foundation School in Lodhivali, Khalapur, after the students participated in the district-level selection round of the National Children’s Science Congress.

The competition was held at D.B. Patil School in Kamothe on Tuesday. A group of 13 students from the Reliance Foundation School had travelled to Kamothe in a private bus to participate in the event. After the competition concluded at around 3 pm, the students and four teachers boarded the bus to return to Khalapur.

Bus Collides With Trailer

When the bus reached the D-Point bridge on the Kalamboli-D-Point road, the driver allegedly failed to maintain a safe distance and rammed into an Ashok Leyland trailer moving ahead.

Six students and three teachers sustained injuries in the collision. On receiving information about the accident, Panvel City police rushed to the spot, assessed the condition of the injured and arranged for them to be shifted to a hospital for treatment.

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Case Registered Against Driver

The police subsequently registered a case against the bus driver under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police Sub-Inspector Anant Parage is conducting further investigation.

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