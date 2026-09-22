Mirzapur Carpets, Lal Peda And Balushahi To Get Global Showcase At UP International Trade Show

Mirzapur traders will showcase traditional carpets, handicrafts and local sweets at UPITS 2026 in Greater Noida | AI Generated Representational Image

Mirzapur, September 22, 2026: To promote industry and trade, the Yogi government is organising the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in Noida from September 25. This state-government initiative will mark a milestone in giving Mirzapur's carpet industry a new identity in the global market. Ten carpet traders and two confectionery traders from the district will participate in the trade show and showcase their products.

At the event, traders from across the country and abroad, as well as importers from 86 countries, will have the opportunity to closely view the attractive carpets, rugs, and other handicraft products made in Mirzapur. This will provide local carpet traders with a platform to connect with new markets and foreign buyers.

Carpet Traders At Trade Show

Dy. Commissioner of District Industries Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Center, Sandeep Kumar, said the International Trade Show will play an important role in giving new momentum to Mirzapur's carpet industry.

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and a changing international trade landscape, local carpet traders will have an opportunity to connect with new foreign buyers and traders. This could open new export avenues. He said M/S Ramashankar Carpet, M/S Shabnoor Carpet, M/S Isteqar Carpet and M/S Brijesh Dari & Carpet will display their products in Hall No. 9 at the trade show.

M/S Pari Handicraft, M/S RS Handicraft, M/S Nandini Handicraft, and M/S Champion Traders will showcase their products in Hall No. 10. M/s One Palace of Rugs will display its products in Hall No. 14, while M/s Artline Creation will showcase its products in Hall No. 15.

ODOP Boosts Carpet Industry

Dy. Commissioner stated that the state government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has proved to be a "Sanjeevani" for Mirzapur's carpet industry. The facilities and financial assistance provided through ODOP have boosted the carpet trade.

The positive impact of business growth has also been reflected in the economic condition of carpet weavers. Along with increased local employment opportunities, families traditionally associated with carpet making are also benefiting.

Local Sweets To Get Global Platform

He informed that under One District, One Cuisine (ODOC), famous local products of Mirzapur such as Lal Peda and Balushahi will also get a global platform at the International Trade Show. Om Misthan Bhandar and Gurukripa Sweets will showcase their products in Hall No. 16. Foreign guests participating in the trade show will also get an opportunity to taste Mirzapur's famous Lal Peda and Balushahi.

The Deputy Commissioner said that presenting Mirzapur's traditional sweets at an international level, along with its local carpets, is expected to give the district's products access to a wider market. Through the International Trade Show, efforts are being made to take the identity of Mirzapur's handicrafts and food products from the national to the global level. This will give local traders, weavers, and artisans new customers and markets, while also giving global recognition to the district's traditional art and products.