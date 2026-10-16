Message Of Women’s Empowerment Reaching Every Household; Women’s Welfare Department Takes The Lead Under The Yogi Govt | X @PTI_News

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is conducting an extensive campaign under Mission Shakti Phase 6.0 to strengthen the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women and girls. The Women’s Welfare Department is leading this campaign, which runs from October 11 to 20 on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri. Awareness programs are being organized across all 75 districts of the state to inform women and girls about their rights, safety measures and government schemes.

Leena Johri, Additional Chief Secretary of the Women’s Welfare and Child Development and Nutrition Department, said, "Girls in various districts of the state are being appointed as District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) for a day. The objective of this initiative is to develop leadership skills among girls, boost their confidence, and encourage them to make decisions. It is helping girls recognize their talents, understand administrative functioning, and gain the confidence to aspire to responsible positions in the future."

Rallies, foot marches, morning processions, and public outreach programs are being organized across the state, including Lucknow, Sitapur, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Aligarh, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Unnao, and Etawah. Public representatives, police personnel, girl students, Anganwadi workers, and women from self-help groups are participating in these activities.

In the campaign's initial days, more than 50,000 people took part in rallies and marches. In addition to honoring women who have performed exceptionally well and meritorious girl students, the campaign is assigning symbolic administrative responsibilities to girls to develop their leadership skills. The campaign also conveys the message of women’s empowerment through fairs, exhibition stalls, and folk-cultural programs.

The Women’s Welfare Department is working on 15 key activities under the campaign. These include public awareness rallies, women’s felicitation ceremonies, girls’ leadership development, career counseling, and workshops related to the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.

Awareness programs are being organized to help people protect themselves against cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and online fraud. Training is also being provided on child protection, the POCSO Act, and identifying and reporting abuse against children.

Awareness is increasing about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, commonly known as the POSH Act, legal literacy camps, and assistance through Lok Adalats. In addition, activities include sensitization programs at old-age homes and shelter homes; celebrations of girls' birthdays; distribution of newborn care kits and nutrition; adolescent health awareness; menstrual hygiene; and distribution of sanitary pads.

Pledges and public dialogue to eliminate child marriage and dowry, along with women-led traffic safety awareness programs, are also part of the campaign.

Teams from the Women’s Welfare Department are conducting public outreach in villages, towns, and urban areas to inform women and families about the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, and the Destitute Women Pension Scheme for women who have lost their husbands. The objective is to connect eligible beneficiaries with these schemes and ensure that they receive government assistance.

Read Also Ayodhya Deepotsav To Feature Ramlila In Regional Languages Of Five States In A First-Of-Its-Kind...

So far, 1,18,657 girls have joined the Basic Education Department's financial literacy activities. These activities focus on building financial awareness and self-reliance among girls. The program is raising women's awareness of their rights through career guidance, legal assistance, and information on government schemes. The campaign also honors and encourages those who make outstanding contributions to implementing departmental schemes and public welfare activities.

Launched on October 17, Mission Shakti has now entered its sixth phase after completing 5 phases. Under the campaign, women in need are being provided information about shelters such as Shakti Sadan, Sakhi Niwas, Nari Sanrakshan Grih, and other facilities so they can access safe shelter and support services when required. The department is also making women aware of available assistance during emergencies by promoting emergency helplines.

Leena Johri, Additional Chief Secretary of the Women’s Welfare and Child Development and Nutrition Department, said the department prioritizes connecting women with safety, dignity, health, education, and economic self-reliance.

She said the Yogi government is emphasizing the effective implementation of Mission Shakti and greater sensitivity towards women’s safety. Officials have been instructed to make participation in the campaign a priority.