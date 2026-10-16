Ayodhya Deepotsav To Feature Ramlila In Regional Languages Of Five States In A First-Of-Its-Kind Initiative

Deepotsav in Ayodhya | Image Courtesy: ANI

Ayodhya: The 10th Deepotsav, being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will showcase a vibrant array of Ramlila performances this year. The Culture Department will organise Ramlila performances at around 10 to 15 stages across Ayodhya on November 6 and 7. In a first, Ramlila troupes from Kerala, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir will perform in their respective regional languages. A Ramlila troupe from the Philippines will also be part of the celebrations, alongside performances from Uttarakhand and Bengal.

Deepotsav in Ayodhya provides an important platform to showcase Indian culture, traditions and the global popularity of the Ramayana. This year, special efforts are being made to highlight India's linguistic and cultural diversity through Ramlila performances.

The Kerala troupe will perform in Malayalam, the Assam troupe in Assamese and the Jammu and Kashmir troupe in Dogri. This will offer audiences an opportunity to experience the cultural traditions of different regions and the distinctive styles of their Ramlila performances.

Ashutosh Dwivedi, adviser and Officer on Special Duty at the Ayodhya International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, said, "An international Ramlila event would also be organised during Deepotsav. Foreign Ramlila troupes have been invited through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The participation of the Philippines troupe has been confirmed, while efforts are underway to include troupes from other countries as well."

The objective is to bring Ramlila traditions from different countries onto a common platform and showcase the ideals of Lord Shri Ram and the cultural heritage of the Ramayana to a global audience.

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At the 10th Deepotsav, Ramlila performances will bring episodes from the Treta Yuga and the cultural heritage of the Ramayana to life on stage.

Performances in different languages will also demonstrate how, despite linguistic and regional diversity, the Ramayana continues to serve as a cultural bond across Indian society and many parts of the world.

The event, organised by the Culture Department, will further enhance Ayodhya's religious and cultural identity while providing a common platform for Ramlila traditions from India and abroad.