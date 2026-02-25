Meerut Tragedy: Fire Ravages Textile Merchant’s Home, 5 Children Among 6 Killed In Kidwai Nagar Blaze

A late-night fire engulfed a textile merchant’s residence in Meerut’s Kidwai Nagar, claiming six lives including five children | Representational Image

Meerut, Feb 24: A devastating fire tore through the home of a textile merchant in Meerut’s Kidwai Nagar area on Monday night, killing six people, including five children, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 8:49 pm at the residence of Iqbal Ahmad and rapidly engulfed the two-storey building, where the family lived above a storage area used for cloth and tailoring materials.

Rescue efforts hampered by rapid spread of flames

At the time of the incident, the male members of the household had stepped out. Neighbours noticed smoke and flames rising from the house and immediately alerted emergency services.

Firefighters and police rushed to the spot and battled the inferno, but the fire spread swiftly through the structure, making rescue operations extremely challenging.

Seven people were pulled out of the building and rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burn injuries. Doctors later declared six of them dead. The deceased were identified as Rukhsar, Mahbish, Hammad, Akdas, Nabia and Inayat — all members of the same family. One woman survived and remains under treatment.

Short circuit suspected

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. Officials said the blaze intensified due to the large quantities of cloth stored inside the premises.

Police and fire department authorities have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the tragedy. Local officials are also extending support to the grieving family and the shaken neighbourhood in the aftermath of the heartbreaking incident.