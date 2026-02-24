 Uttar Pradesh: Father & Daughter Die By Suicide Jumping In Front Of Train In Unnao
In Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, a 45-year-old man, Yash Gupta, and his 14-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a goods train on the Kanpur-Lucknow route. The incident briefly disrupted rail traffic. Police recovered their car, informed family members, and initiated an investigation; the exact reason behind the alleged suicide remains unclear.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Father & Daughter Die By Suicide Jumping In Front Of Train In Unnao | File Pic (Representative Image)

Unnao (UP): A 45-year-old man and his teenage daughter allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a goods train on the Kanpur-Lucknow rail route in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 8:45 pm on Monday on the down track near Sahajani crossing in the Shuklaganj area, ahead of Gangaghat railway station, Inspector in-charge of Gangaghat police station said.

According to preliminary information, Yash Gupta (45) and his 14-year-old daughter jumped onto the track as a goods train approached, resulting in their death on the spot, he said.

On receiving information, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and local police rushed to the scene. For safety reasons, movement on the down track was halted for some time, briefly disrupting rail traffic.

The Lucknow-bound Tejas Express and Gomti Express were impacted for a short period due to the incident, officials said.

Police said a white car bearing a Kanpur registration number was found parked about 200 metres from the spot towards Dewarakala village. Documents and a mobile phone recovered from the vehicle confirmed that it belonged to Yash Gupta.

Based on the vehicle registration details, the family members were informed and an investigation was initiated, police said.

The deceased were identified by Gupta's wife. The exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Further action will be taken on the basis of statements of family members and other evidence, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

