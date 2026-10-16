Meerut Snakebite Murder Case Wife And Lover Sentenced To Death For Killing Husband, Placing Live Snake On Bed | X

Meerut: A court in Meerut has sentenced Ravita and her lover Amardeep to death for murdering Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap and attempting to pass off his death as a snakebite. The two were convicted of murder and destruction of evidence in the sensational case earlier.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ-12) Jaiveer Singh Nagar pronounced the sentence. The case relates to Akbarpur Sadat village in the Bahsuma area of Meerut district.

Judge invokes Manusmriti and Savitri

Before pronouncing the sentence, the judge referred to the Manusmriti and observed that unrighteousness could never triumph over righteousness. The court's remarks also referred to Savitri, who confronted Yama, the god of death, to save her husband.

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: The sentencing hearing in the Amit Kashyap murder case concluded in the ADJ-12 court. Accused Ravita and Amardeep appeared via video conference from jail, with Ravita telling the judge that she would accept the court’s decision. Ravita allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and left a snake on the bed after the murder. The verdict was expected after lunchMother of Amit Kashyap says, "I am demanding the death penalty. If a punishment less than the death penalty is awarded, I will accept that too, and then I will pursue further legal proceedings. I will also accept whatever decision the court delivers.." — IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2026

After the verdict, Amit's mother, Munesh Devi, broke down in court. She said justice had finally been delivered to her son and expressed satisfaction that the convicts had been sentenced to death.

Murder disguised as snakebite

The incident took place on April 13, 2025, when Amit's body was found on his bed with a live rat snake, locally known as ghoda pachhad, trapped underneath it. There were 10 apparent snakebite marks on his body.

His wife initially claimed that he had died of a snakebite, and the family also believed this account. However, the post-mortem examination revealed that Amit had died of asphyxiation.

According to the post-mortem report, his throat, nose and mouth had been compressed, causing suffocation. The hyoid bone in his neck and the thyroid cartilage were also found fractured, strengthening the suspicion of strangulation.

Phone records raise suspicion

During the investigation, police found that Ravita and Amardeep had exchanged 51 phone calls within 24 hours of the incident. This led investigators to examine the case as a suspected murder.

Extramarital affair led to conspiracy

According to the police investigation, Ravita and Amardeep were in a relationship. A few days before the murder, family members had allegedly caught them in a compromising position. Amit subsequently learnt about the relationship and objected to it.

Police alleged that the two decided to eliminate Amit because they considered him an obstacle to their relationship.

Investigators found that on the night of April 12, 2025, Amit's hands were held while he was asleep and he was strangled. A live snake was then placed on his bed to make the death appear to have been caused by a snakebite.

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Snake procurement and trial proceedings

According to the police, Amardeep procured the snake from a snake charmer, Krishna, for Rs 1,000 on the pretext of arranging a religious programme. Krishna had obtained the snake from his maternal grandfather, Pritamnath.

After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet in court on June 26, 2025. The prosecution examined 12 witnesses during the trial.

The death sentence in Amit's case comes amid renewed attention to murder cases in which accused persons allegedly attempted to conceal the crime. In a separate case, a court recently sentenced Muskan and Sahil to death for the murder of Saurabh, whose body was disposed of in a blue drum.