Medical Miracle: AIIMS Gorakhpur Doctors Save Unborn Baby Through Rare Womb Blood Transfusion Procedure

AIIMS Gorakhpur doctors perform a rare intrauterine blood transfusion procedure to save an unborn baby suffering from severe anemia | File Photo

Gorakhpur, May 12: Doctors at AIIMS Gorakhpur achieved a major medical breakthrough by successfully saving the life of an unborn baby through a rare and highly advanced intrauterine blood transfusion procedure.

The complex treatment was performed inside the mother’s womb after doctors detected severe fetal anaemia that posed a serious threat to the baby’s survival.

Woman had history of pregnancy complications

According to hospital officials, the pregnant woman from Kushinagar had suffered repeated pregnancy complications in the past due to a dangerous condition known as Rh isoimmunisation. Previous pregnancies had ended tragically, leaving the family emotionally devastated and anxious during the current pregnancy as well.

Doctors at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS Gorakhpur closely monitored the case through specialised tests and Doppler ultrasound examinations.

During evaluation, experts discovered that the unborn child had developed critical anaemia because the mother’s antibodies were destroying the fetus’s red blood cells. The condition carried a high risk of heart failure and fetal death if immediate intervention was not performed.

Rare intrauterine transfusion performed

In a highly delicate procedure, doctors inserted a needle into the umbilical cord inside the womb and directly transfused compatible blood to the fetus. The operation required extreme precision, constant ultrasound guidance, and continuous monitoring of both mother and baby throughout the procedure.

The successful procedure was led by Dr. Preeti Bala Singh, Associate Professor and nodal expert in Maternal Fetal Medicine. Senior officials at AIIMS Gorakhpur congratulated the medical team, calling the achievement a milestone for advanced maternal and fetal healthcare in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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Mother and baby reported stable

Hospital authorities said the success means patients from eastern UP and nearby regions may no longer need to travel outside the state for such advanced fetal treatments. Both the mother and unborn baby are currently reported to be stable and healthy under medical supervision.