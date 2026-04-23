 AIIMS Bhopal Performs First ABO Incompatible Kidney Transplant
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AIIMS Bhopal Performs First ABO Incompatible Kidney Transplant

AIIMS Bhopal has successfully conducted its first ABO-incompatible kidney transplant, marking its 20th transplant overall. A 47-year-old father donated a kidney to his 22-year-old son despite a blood group mismatch (AB+ to A+). The advanced procedure reduces rejection risk and expands donor options for patients awaiting life-saving kidney transplants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
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AIIMS Bhopal Performs First ABO Incompatible Kidney Transplant | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has successfully performed its first ABO-incompatible kidney transplant, providing a major breakthrough for patients unable to find a blood-group-compatible donor.

This surgery also marks the 20th successful kidney transplant conducted at the institute. Notably, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) had performed a similar ABO-incompatible transplant in 2025.

In this complex procedure, a 47-year-old man donated his left kidney to his 22-year-old son, despite having different blood groups. The father’s blood group was AB positive, while the son’s was A positive. Under normal circumstances, such cases carry a high risk of the body rejecting the transplanted organ. However, with modern medical techniques and specialised treatment protocols, this risk is now significantly reduced.

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An ABO-incompatible kidney transplant is performed in situations where a patient does not have access to a suitable donor within the family or other sources. This technique not only increases donor availability but also reduces the waiting time for transplantation, enabling patients to receive timely, life-saving treatment.

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