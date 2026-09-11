Mayawati Targets SP, Congress Over Use Of BSP's Blue Colour Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2027 | AI Representational Image

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday hit out at the Samajwadi Party and Congress for adopting the blue colour associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party, saying changing their clothes and stage décor would not change what she described as their casteist mindset.

Mayawati targets Opposition parties

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said the use of blue scarves, clothes and stage backdrops by opposition leaders and workers could not make them genuinely Ambedkarite or change their approach towards Dalits, tribals, backward classes, poor and other marginalised sections.

“First clean their hearts and minds” for the welfare of the Bahujan Samaj, she said.

Her remarks come as the SP has increasingly projected its PDA, or Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak, politics ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has also used blue prominently at some of its programmes.

Read Also Mayawati Cuts Akash Anand Loose From BSP, Cites Family Ties Over Party Interests

Attack on SP’s PDA politics

Mayawati accused the SP, Congress and other opposition parties of changing their position on marginalised communities according to political circumstances. She particularly targeted the SP's PDA politics, alleging that the party's “thinking, conduct and character” had remained inconsistent.

She asserted that the BSP remained the only genuinely Ambedkarite party working for the interests of the Bahujan Samaj.

Remarks on Ashok Siddharth

Mayawati also criticised former BSP leader Ashok Siddharth, the father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, over his recent announcement of retirement from politics.

She claimed that Siddharth did not immediately announce his retirement despite being advised to do so by the BSP and continued trying to prevent the move through various means.

According to Mayawati, Siddharth finally announced his retirement at around 6.30 am the following day after realising that a further delay could cause greater damage.

She said the details of what happened would be made public to BSP workers “at the right time”.

Also Watch:

BSP chief targets defectors

Mayawati also accused leaders expelled from the BSP of switching parties for personal interests and, in some cases, forming smaller political outfits that later seek alliances with bigger parties.

Without naming any specific leader in this context, she said such parties could neither contest elections independently nor stay out of government if an opportunity arose to join a ruling coalition.

Her latest attack comes at a time when the BSP is seeking to retain its relevance among Dalits and other sections ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, while the SP is attempting to expand its PDA coalition and the Congress is seeking to rebuild its organisation in Uttar Pradesh.