Mayawati Cuts Akash Anand Loose From BSP, Cites Family Ties Over Party Interests | File Pics

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday completely relieved her nephew Akash Anand of all association with the party, saying he had become too attached to family ties and was unable to work with a clear mind for the BSP and the Bahujan movement.

The immediate trigger was Anand's decision not to repost on X a message put out by Mayawati about his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth. Mayawati said Anand had earlier reposted her posts to demonstrate his loyalty but chose not to repost the post concerning Siddharth.

She said this raised questions about whether Anand was giving greater importance to family relationships than the interests of the party and the movement. Mayawati questioned how he could work for the BSP while being in a "double mind".

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The action came hours after Siddharth announced his retirement from politics. Mayawati described his decision as "better late than never" and said that had he retired earlier, she would not have needed to take several tough decisions involving him and Anand.

The latest decision is the third major setback for Anand since he emerged as Mayawati's political successor. It also reflects her continuing doubts about his political maturity and his ability to work within the tightly controlled BSP organisation.

Mayawati had removed Anand as national coordinator on September 3, saying he needed greater political maturity and was not yet equipped to deal with the tactics of political opponents ahead of the elections.

Anand's aggressive political style has also caused unease in the party. He has attacked rival leaders in sharp language, including referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as "uncles". He has also attacked the RSS and the BJP governments.

Political analyst Kamal Jayant said Anand's rise had created a generational question within the BSP. "Anand was being projected as the face of the party's future and, at one stage, was formally declared Mayawati's successor. His attempts to assert himself within the organisation gave him a profile beyond that of a conventional office-bearer," he said.

Mayawati first announced Anand as her successor and national coordinator in December 2023. She removed him from key responsibilities during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, restored him weeks later, and again expelled him in March 2025. He was later forgiven and given important organisational responsibilities again.

The latest removal therefore marks another break in a troubled political relationship.

The development also comes amid speculation over Anand's younger brother Ishan Anand. Ishan has recently been given an important organisational role in the BSP and was present at a recent national executive meeting from which Akash was absent.

Mayawati, however, has stressed that family ties alone cannot determine positions in the BSP. Her latest action suggests that, for now, Akash Anand's political future in the party remains uncertain.