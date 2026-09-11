Assam Elephant Rescued After Tractor Tyre Gets Tightly Lodged Around Its Neck | Video | StreetdogsofBombay's Instagram

A wild elephant in Assam’s Golaghat district was rescued after it was found struggling with a tractor tyre stuck around its neck, highlighting the serious dangers posed to wildlife by human waste and negligence.

The elephant was spotted in distress with the tyre lodged tightly around its neck. The unusual and potentially life-threatening situation prompted a rescue operation involving the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga, with support from the Golaghat Forest Division and local residents.

The rescue team successfully removed the tyre from around the elephant’s neck, giving the animal a second chance at life.

The circumstances under which the tyre became lodged around the elephant’s neck remain unknown. However, the incident has once again drawn attention to the threat that discarded human-made materials can pose to wild animals, particularly those living in areas close to human settlements.

The successful rescue was made possible through coordinated efforts between wildlife rescuers, forest officials and local people. The incident also serves as a reminder of the need for greater responsibility in disposing of waste and preventing human-made objects from entering wildlife habitats.