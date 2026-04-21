Massive Women’s Protest Erupts In Lucknow Over Dropping Of Nari Shakti Bill In Lok Sabha | ANI

Lucknow: A massive outpouring of anger was witnessed among women in the state capital Lucknow against the dropping of the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. From as early as 7 am on Tuesday, thousands of women began arriving at 5 Kalidas Marg, the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As the day progressed, the intensity of the sun increased, but the burning anger among the women did not subside. Holding posters against SP and Congress, they appeared ready to march shoulder to shoulder with the Chief Minister.

The women who gathered at the Chief Minister’s residence carried a wide range of posters and banners aimed at giving a strong reply to the Opposition. These posters contained messages accusing Congress and SP of being anti-women and of betraying women on the issue of reservation.

Even before the march began, thousands of women had assembled outside the CM residence. During this time, several leaders and ministers addressed the gathering from the stage, saluting the strength and determination of the women.

At around 9 am, as ministers began addressing the gathering, the agitated women started waving their posters. The slogans on these posters included “SP’s identity is the insult of women’s power,” “Cheap politics on women’s reservation has been SP’s old policy,” and “230 MPs opposed, but against whom,” through which women expressed their anger towards the Opposition.

At around 9.40 am, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the stage, the women present began raising slogans in support of the central and state governments. In his presence, they pledged to end the future of SP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Through their slogans, they asserted that opposing reservation for half the population would ultimately end the Opposition’s politics.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at around 10 am, thousands of women began the public outrage march from the CM residence. The sight of the Chief Minister, his ministers and thousands of Women walking on foot under the scorching sun brought the city to a standstill.

As the march moved from Civil Hospital towards the Vidhan Sabha, the entire area echoed with slogans raised by the women. The Chief Minister waved his hand, greeting all the women participating in the march.

Ignoring concerns for his own security, the Chief Minister completed the entire march on foot. Discipline throughout the route was maintained more by the participation of women than by the presence of security personnel or administrative officials.

People standing on both sides of the route raised slogans in support as they saw their Chief Minister walking on the road.

At the conclusion of the march in front of the Vidhan Sabha building, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked all the women and said that there is widespread anger among women in Uttar Pradesh as well against the Opposition for dropping the bill.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the sisters who participated in the public outrage march in Lucknow.

Babita, who came from Hardoi to participate in the march, said that the insult to women’s power will no longer be tolerated. She stated that women demand justice in the form of reservation and that the fight will be carried forward from the streets to Parliament under the leadership of the Yogi government.

Kirti from Lucknow said, "Political opportunities should not be limited to the women of a few political families and that the time has come to provide equal opportunities to all."

She added that by dropping the bill, the Opposition has attempted to close doors for women in politics.

Kanta Devi from Barabanki said, "She was very happy to hear about women’s reservation, but parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress obstructed it."

She added that Congress has already lost its future in Uttar Pradesh and now it is SP’s turn. She said that no party can win elections by snatching the rights of half the population. Savita from Unnao said that the BJP government thinks about women’s rights, whereas the Opposition only talks about women’s dignity for votes. She said the time has come to teach them a lesson.

Vaishali, a student from Ayodhya, said that increasing women’s participation in politics has become essential. She added that since BJP is supporting it, it is receiving strong support from women, while parties like SP and Congress will have to bear the consequences of opposing the bill.