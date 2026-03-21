Massive Navratri Crowds Throng Uttar Pradesh Temples, Devotion Peaks Across Shaktipeeths Statewide | ANI

Lucknow: On the sacred occasion of Chaitra Navratri, an extraordinary wave of devotion is being witnessed across all Devi Mandir in Uttar Pradesh. On the second day of Navratri as well, a massive crowd of devotees thronged the Shaktipeeths, where lakhs of devotees offered prayers to Maa Bhagwati and sought her blessings. Long queues of devotees were seen since early morning at religious places including Vindhyachal, Kashi, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Devipatan, and Vrindavan.

Among the large number of devotees, the population of young devotees was the highest, and the temple area resonated with energetic chants of “Jai Mata Di,” creating a deeply devotional atmosphere. In view of the special occasion, municipal corporations and the administration have made robust arrangements for cleanliness and security to ensure smooth darshan for devotees.

On the second day of Navratri, devotion peaked at the Maa Vindhyavasini Dham located in Mirzapur. From morning till evening, more than 6 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the temple and prayed for prosperity and well-being. Mirzapur City Magistrate and fair in-charge Avinash Kumar stated that, according to the administration, the number of devotees had already crossed 2 lakh in the morning itself.

At Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, the process of darshan continues throughout the day and night during Navratri. He further informed that facilities such as drinking water, shade, coolers, and LED screens have been arranged in the temple premises so that devotees standing in queues can also have darshan of the Devi Maa. Along with the temple premises, extensive security arrangements have also been made in surrounding areas of Vindhyachal Dham and other temples, ensuring smooth darshan management.

Similarly, a huge surge of faith was witnessed at the Maa Lalita Devi Shaktipeeth in Prayagraj. In the past two days, approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees have offered prayers here. According to mythological beliefs, this is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths of Maa Bhagwati and holds great significance. Along with this, large numbers of devotees are also visiting other prominent temples in Prayagraj, including Alop Shankari and Kalyani Devi temples.

In continuation, an immense crowd of devotees was also seen at the famous Maa Vishalakshi temple in Varanasi. On normal days, around 4 to 5 thousand devotees visit the temple, but during Navratri, this number has increased to 7 to 8 thousand. The presence of South Indian devotees was particularly notable here. Special arrangements for cleanliness and security have also been made by the municipal corporation and administration.

In Saharanpur, more than 80 thousand devotees had visited the Shakumbhari Devi temple by the evening of the second day of Navratri. Meanwhile, at the Maa Pateshwari Devipatan temple in Balrampur, around 2.5 lakh devotees offered prayers. At all these places, great enthusiasm was observed among devotees, with youth participation being the highest.

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At the same time, Mathura-Vrindavan, the land of Kanha, also appeared immersed in devotion to Shakti during Navratri. At the Shaktipeeth Maa Katyayani temple in Vrindavan, a large number of devotees gathered. In the first 2 days itself, more than 1.5 lakh devotees had darshan of the Devi Maa. The temple has been specially decorated and various religious rituals are being organized, making the atmosphere completely devotional.

Amid this massive influx of devotees at temples across the state during Navratri, the administration has given special attention to ensuring smooth darshan, cleanliness, and security. Municipal teams are continuously engaged in maintaining sanitation, while CCTV cameras and heavy deployment of police forces have been arranged at all major locations, keeping in mind the safety of women.

This massive turnout during Navratri not only reflects the

depth of devotion but also demonstrates that, with the ongoing wave of cultural resurgence in Uttar Pradesh, faith and belief in cultural values are strengthening among the younger generation as well.