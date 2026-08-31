 Married Man, Woman Found Hanging In Abandoned House In UP's Lalitpur; Police Probe Underway
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HomeUttar-pradeshMarried Man, Woman Found Hanging In Abandoned House In UP's Lalitpur; Police Probe Underway

Married Man, Woman Found Hanging In Abandoned House In UP's Lalitpur; Police Probe Underway

A married man and woman, who were allegedly in a long-term relationship, were found hanging from the same dupatta inside an abandoned house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district. Police said both were married to other people. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 31, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Married Man, Woman Found Hanging In Abandoned House In UP's Lalitpur; Police Probe Underway
Married Man, Woman Found Hanging In Abandoned House In UP's Lalitpur; Police Probe Underway | Representational Image

Banda, Aug 31: A man and a woman who were said to be in an extramarital relationship were found hanging under suspicious circumstances inside an abandoned house in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur on Monday, police said.

The bodies of Mahendra (26), a resident of Thanwara village, and Chhaya (25), a resident of Naigaon, were found hanging with the same dupatta inside an abandoned house in Thanwara village under the Jakhora police station area, Lalitpur Circle Officer Ajay Kumar said.

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Police probe circumstances

According to the police, the two were allegedly in a relationship for a long time.

The officer, citing their families, said both were married to other persons.

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Details emerge from families

Chhaya got married six years ago and had no children, while Mahendra was the father of three.

He had been missing from his home since August 29, and a report for the same had been registered at the police station, Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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