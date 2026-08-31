PM Modi Meets Iran President Pezeshkian In Bishkek, Calls For Expanding Trade Ties | IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday that India wants to "expand and diversify" its trade basket with Iran in the "times to come", while reaffirming New Delhi's support for efforts to ensure lasting peace in West Asia.

Modi held talks with Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Modi Calls For Stronger India-Iran Ties

"Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors," the Prime Minister said on social media.

PM Modi holds a meeting with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek https://t.co/vzMZqZUClR — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026

"We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," he said.

Talks Focus On Trade, Regional Situation

The meeting underlined India's intention to broaden trade ties with Iran while continuing engagement on developments in the region.

Modi's remarks also reiterated India's support for efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace amid the prevailing situation in West Asia.

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Modi Meets Armenian Prime Minister

Modi separately held a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the summit.

"A wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek," the Prime Minister said.

"India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more. We are equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come," he said.