Man Fakes Own Death To Escape Life Sentence, Burns Goat’s Body, Holds Tehravi & Claims ₹10 Lakh Insurance | X

Mau: In a bizarre attempt to escape a possible life sentence in a murder case, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district allegedly staged his own death, arranged the cremation of a goat’s carcass in his place and obtained a fake death certificate. His wife subsequently claimed Rs 10 lakh from an insurance company, while the accused continued to live in the district and trade in stocks and cryptocurrency for the past 18 months.

The accused, Rajkumar Rajbhar alias Raju, 38, a resident of Khwajahanpur, allegedly hatched the elaborate conspiracy when the trial in a 2016 murder case reached its final stage and he feared conviction. Police said two homeopathic doctors have also come under the scanner for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy.

He lay down on his own bier, burned a goat on the funeral pyre, and got the murder case closed for good!In Mau, Uttar Pradesh, in 2016, Raju alias Rajkumar, the accused in Yogesh's murder, staged such an elaborate fake death to evade punishment that he completely fooled the police and the system. The funeral procession took place, the final journey to the cremation ground happened, and even photos were taken of the pyre at the cremation ghat. At the crucial moment, he placed a goat in his spot and set the pyre ablaze. As soon as the death certificate was issued, the murder case was shut down.Tenth-grade dropout Raju was allegedly given this trick by two homeopathic doctors, so he could keep running his trading business while escaping the sentence too. But now, years later, the "dead" Raju has been caught alive! — Swati singh (@Swatisingh2bx) October 26, 2026

Accused Allegedly Planned To Evade Conviction

City Kotwali Station House Officer Pramesh Singh said Rajbhar was accused of murdering brick kiln owner Yogesh Singh in 2016. Fearing life imprisonment, he allegedly devised a plan to establish his death on official records and evade the legal consequences.

According to the police investigation, Rajbhar first pretended to lose consciousness and was taken to a hospital by his family members. Photographs were subsequently prepared and edited to make it appear that his body was lying on a funeral pyre.

Goat's Carcass Cremated To Fake Death

The family allegedly removed the body from the pyre under the cover of darkness and placed a goat’s carcass in its place before carrying out the cremation. The family later organised a customary feast on the 13th day after his supposed death to reinforce the claim that he had died.

Using the purported evidence of his death, a death certificate was allegedly obtained from Ghazipur. His wife then reportedly used the certificate to claim around Rs 10 lakh from an insurance company.

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Accused Continued Trading Despite Declared Death

The alleged fraud came to light during the investigation into the murder case. Police were surprised to find that Rajbhar had continued living in the district for the past 18 months despite being officially declared dead. During this period, he was reportedly involved in stock market and cryptocurrency trading.

Investigators are also examining the role of two homeopathic doctors whose money was allegedly invested in stock market and cryptocurrency transactions involving the accused. Police are trying to establish the extent of their involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

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Police Investigate Wife And Certificate Issuance

The role of Rajbhar’s wife is also being investigated to determine whether she knowingly participated in the scheme. Police are examining the documents submitted to the insurance company, along with the alleged manipulation of photographs and the process through which the death certificate was issued.

City Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh said Rajbhar would be produced before the court in the original murder case. A separate FIR would be registered over the alleged procurement of a fake death certificate, while the insurance claim would be investigated for fraud.

“The role of those who edited the photographs and the officials involved in issuing the certificate is also under investigation. Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the conspiracy,” Singh said.