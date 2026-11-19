Major Decision By CM Yogi Adityanath Cabinet: Sports Stadium To Be Built In Bah, Agra | X

Lucknow: At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the CM's residence on Wednesday, an important decision was taken to strengthen sports infrastructure facilities in the state. Yogi Cabinet has cleared the way for the construction of a sports stadium in Gram Panchayat Uganpura, located in Bah Assembly constituency of Agra district. Approval has been granted for the proposal to transfer 2.476 hectares of land registered in the name of the Youth Welfare Department to the Sports Department free of cost.

According to the Cabinet's decision, land bearing Gata Number 181, measuring 2.476 hectares, in Gram Panchayat Uganpura will be transferred free of cost in favor of Sports Department. A sports stadium will be established on this land. Notably, this land transfer decision will not entail any additional financial burden on the state government at present. Government will have the required land available for the construction of the stadium, paving the way for project to move forward.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, while providing details of the Cabinet's decision, said the stadium's construction would allow emerging players to showcase their talent. It would also bring recognition to the state at national and international levels. The Finance Minister added that the stadium would provide better sports training for players from the state. While the construction work would generate employment for workers in unorganized sector, players would also be able to access new employment opportunities in the future after receiving training.