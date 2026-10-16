‘Mafia Has No Place Except Beneath Mitti’: CM Yogi Adityanath Honours Sanitation Workers, Promises Strict Action On Wage Deductions | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Varanasi, October 15, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “Government can undertake major works, including construction, but the responsibility for their protection and security rests with an aware society and public. If people are not aware, even the biggest constructions can collapse quickly. In Prayagraj, the mafia encroached on land. After getting it vacated, government is going to construct high-rise buildings for the poor, Dalits and deprived. In UP, the mafia has no place except beneath the 'Mitti' and 'Havelis' for the poor will be built on the land they had encroached upon.”

On Thursday, the CM honoured sanitation workers from the Municipal Corporation and Jal Nigam at the Sanitation Workers’ Felicitation Ceremony. He showered flower petals on the sanitation workers and also served them food. The ceremony, held at Saroja Palace in Kabirchaura, screened a short film highlighting public welfare initiatives. The CM stated that sanitation workers were translating into action the ‘Swachh Kashi’ mission of PM Narendra Modi Ji, local MP and the world’s most popular leader.

जनपद वाराणसी में आयोजित स्वच्छता मित्र सम्मान समारोह में... https://t.co/c6NyibSNPU — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 15, 2026

Sanitation Workers Praised For Their Contribution

CM Yogi observed, “Sanitation workers are the foundation stones. They may not be visible, but the entire building stands on them. Be it winter, summer, rainy season, storms or festivals, sanitation workers take to the streets to provide society with a clean environment. They make the festive atmosphere pleasant for everyone first and celebrate festivals with their own children only at the end. Some people spread filth through their actions and deeds, but a large section of society provides a clean environment for common people through hard work and dedication. Sanitation workers kept the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh clean, divine, and grand. As many as 66 crore devotees visited the event and everyone appreciated its cleanliness.”

The CM stated, “Kashi has changed. Under PM Modi's leadership, the eternal Kashi has transformed. Before 2014, Kashi's narrow lanes were piled with garbage. Cattle and bulls roamed the streets, and people struggled for electricity. Dilapidated ghats, traffic jams and filth had become Kashi's identity and destiny. Before 2017, the mafia would seize the land of the poor and traders in Kashi and spread fear. However, Kashi is now progressing with a new radiance and a new character while preserving its spiritual and cultural heritage.”

CM Takes Dig At Opposition

The CM took a dig at the opposition, remarking, “The fate of those with 'Manthara-like' thinking is no secret. It is the responsibility of every aware citizen to stand with the truth, translate it into action and take responsibility for security and protection.”

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he stated, “Public representatives, too, must be aware. When a public representative wakes up at 12 noon and mistakenly considers only his family to be society and the state, his downfall is inevitable. Only those who have considered society, the state and the country their family can bring about change.”

76-Day Ward Outreach And Cleanliness Campaign

The CM described the 76-day Ward Outreach and Cleanliness Campaign conducted in Kashi by MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari from July 19 to October 2 as a symbol of reconstruction. He stated, “This period coincided with the rainy season, but if even a little caution is exercised and cleanliness is maintained, diseases such as dengue, kala-azar, malaria and encephalitis can be kept at bay. Government has undertaken construction work, and all citizens must protect and preserve it. They must not allow anyone to cause damage to them.”

The CM stated, “A popular public representative reaches every household. Public representatives should spend as much time as possible in their constituencies.”

During this 76-day Ward Outreach programme, needy people benefited from the government’s public welfare schemes, health camps, Ayushman cards, housing facilities, PM Vishwakarma and other facilities. He urged all public representatives to ensure that information about government schemes reached eligible beneficiaries. “Ensuring that every needy person benefits from government schemes without discrimination is what ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ means.”

Calls For Environmental Protection And Public Participation

Reminding the public of their responsibilities, the CM stated, “We take from nature, but what do we give back? In such a situation, PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ mission is the most appropriate initiative for a clean environment.”

He observed that the four distinct activities under this campaign, namely the felicitation of sanitation workers, environmental cleanliness, protection of government construction works and awareness generation, served as an inspiration for everyone.

The CM stated, “Dialogue is the only way to resolve problems. Municipal Corporation, Development Authority, local administration, and various government departments are part of this campaign. Everyone is ready to work. What is needed is someone to get the work done. There should not be a tendency to complain about everything. There should also be a willingness to get work done.” He added that such programmes also inspired other public representatives.

CM Announces Measures For Sanitation Workers

The CM stated, “Modi Ji has taken Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to new heights of success, giving the country a new identity. The inspiration provided by Prime Minister has become an example for the world. Before the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, villages and streets were in extremely poor condition. Those who picked up brooms to clean their surroundings were not even given respect. Despite doing their work, their wages were deducted.”

The CM stated, “We have decided in Uttar Pradesh that strict action will be taken against those who deduct sanitation workers’ wages. We are guaranteeing their honorarium. UP Outsourcing Corporation is now working on this. They should receive a minimum honorarium of Rs 16,000. The hospital should provide ESI-covered treatment facilities. Personnel will receive insurance coverage so that their families are not left helpless in the event of an accident. PF contributions will also be deducted. Upon retirement, they will have their own accumulated savings, on which they will also earn interest from the bank, ensuring that they do not have to depend on their children.”

MLA from Varanasi South Dr Neelkanth Tiwari welcomed the guests. Minister of State in the Uttar Pradesh government Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Hansraj Vishwakarma, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, Dr Awadhesh Singh and Tribhuvan Ram, District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya, former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh, BJP metropolitan president Pradeep Agrahari and others were present on the occasion.

CM Honours 10 Sanitation Workers

The CM honoured sanitation workers Wasim, Rohit Rawat, Rajkumar, Purnmasi, Ashutosh, Dinesh, Sunil, Rekha, Alpana and Chinta Devi on stage by presenting them with garlands, ceremonial stoles and gifts.