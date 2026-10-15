CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Reports 9 Lakh Solar Installations In UP, Estimates ₹3,202 Crore Annual Electricity Value | X

Lucknow, October 15: Under the Yogi government's leadership, Uttar Pradesh has reached a major milestone in the domestic rooftop solar sector under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The state has installed more than 9 lakh rooftop solar plants, adding over 3,000 megawatts (3 gigawatts) of solar energy capacity. This achievement marks an important step toward expanding clean energy, reducing household electricity bills, protecting the environment, and creating jobs in the state.

According to available 2026 data, Australia added about 1.89 gigawatts of rooftop solar capacity between January and June, averaging about 10.4 megawatts per day. In the United States, residential solar installations averaged about 13.1 megawatts per day in the first quarter and about 10.9 megawatts per day in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, in Germany, solar capacity installed on buildings increased by about 17.5 megawatts per day during the first half of the year. Against this international backdrop, Uttar Pradesh's sustained addition of about 9-10 megawatts of domestic rooftop solar capacity per day reflects the scale of the state's solar energy initiative. This rate is close to the average daily growth of Australia's extensive rooftop solar market.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments provide subsidies of up to ₹1.08 lakh to eligible beneficiaries under the prescribed guidelines. Interested consumers can apply under the scheme until March 31, 2027, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria and procedure. This financial assistance helps reduce the initial cost of installing rooftop solar plants for domestic consumers.

UPNEDA Director Ravinder Singh said the state's network of more than 9,500 vendors has generated over 1 lakh direct employment opportunities in solar plant installation, equipment supply, transportation, maintenance, and related services. The solar sector's expansion is increasing employment and self-employment opportunities for young people and boosting local economic activity.

Based on the state's 3,000 MW of rooftop solar capacity and an average daily generation of 4.5 units per kilowatt, the state can generate about 1.35 crore units of clean electricity per day. At an indicative rate of ₹6.50 per unit, the estimated economic value is about ₹8.78 crore per day and ₹3,202 crore annually. Actual electricity generation and economic value may vary depending on sunlight, weather conditions, plant efficiency, and applicable electricity tariffs.

The expansion of rooftop solar encourages the supply and manufacturing of solar modules, inverters, batteries, cables, mounting structures, and other equipment. Local enterprises engaged in installation and maintenance also gain new opportunities.

The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is playing an important role in promoting savings on electricity expenses, environmental protection, local employment generation, and energy self-reliance. The continued expansion of rooftop solar can give fresh momentum to the state's green economy and clean energy-based development.