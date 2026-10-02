Lucknow Woman Allegedly Killed By 17-Year-Old Son During Argument At Naka Apartment, Police Begin Probe - VIDEO | X - drabhinabapal7

Lucknow, Oct 2: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor son during a dispute at their apartment in the Naka area here, police said.

The incident took place in a flat in Vision Apartment near Rajendra Nagar crossing, after which a Naka police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation, they said.

The deceased was identified as Geeta Bhagchandani, wife of Rakesh.

🚨 In Lucknow Uttar Pradesh a 17 year old son Sameer killed his 42 year old mother Geeta Bhaghchandani by repeatedly striking her head with a wrench. After killing her, he called the police himself to inform them of the murder, "I have killed my mother, please come over" 🥲 pic.twitter.com/zmUXRwu3A8 — Dr. Abhinaba Pal (@drabhinabapal7) October 2, 2026

Minor son taken into custody

According to the preliminary investigation, Geeta was allegedly attacked on the head with a tool by her 17-year-old son during an argument on Thursday, resulting in her death, police said.

The minor was found at the spot and has been taken into police protection for questioning, they said.

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Forensic team collects evidence

Senior police officials also inspected the crime scene. A police and forensic field unit examined the apartment and collected evidence, while the tool allegedly used in the attack and other evidence were being examined, police said.

The woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination after completion of inquest proceedings.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)