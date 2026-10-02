Lucknow Woman Allegedly Killed By 17-Year-Old Son During Argument At Naka Apartment, Police Begin Probe - VIDEO

Lucknow, Oct 2: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor son during a dispute at their apartment in the Naka area here, police said.
The incident took place in a flat in Vision Apartment near Rajendra Nagar crossing, after which a Naka police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation, they said.
The deceased was identified as Geeta Bhagchandani, wife of Rakesh.
Minor son taken into custody
According to the preliminary investigation, Geeta was allegedly attacked on the head with a tool by her 17-year-old son during an argument on Thursday, resulting in her death, police said.
The minor was found at the spot and has been taken into police protection for questioning, they said.
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Forensic team collects evidence
Senior police officials also inspected the crime scene. A police and forensic field unit examined the apartment and collected evidence, while the tool allegedly used in the attack and other evidence were being examined, police said.
The woman's body was sent for post-mortem examination after completion of inquest proceedings.
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