‘Appeasement Politics’: G Kishan Reddy Attacks Telangana Govt Over Dilsukhnagar Temple Incident - VIDEO

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Telangana Congress government over an alleged attempt to desecrate an idol at the Santoshi Mata Temple in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar, accusing the state government of failing to protect Hindu places of worship.

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Taking to X, Reddy said “attacks on temples, assaults on Hindu sentiments, and appeasement politics” had become commonplace in Telangana under Congress rule. He condemned the incident and alleged that the government had failed to act against a series of attacks on temples in the state.

“The attack on Santoshi Mata Temple in Dilsukhnagar is deeply condemnable,” Reddy said, adding that the alleged lack of action had raised concerns over the Congress government's approach to the protection of Hindu religious places and the law-and-order situation.

Reddy demands action from government

The Union Minister also referred to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's alleged “Congress means Muslims, Muslims mean Congress” remark, saying it raised “serious concerns” over the government's policies.

Reddy demanded that the Telangana government take responsibility for what he described as a deteriorating law-and-order situation, apologise unconditionally to Hindus and initiate strict action against those responsible.

Man detained after temple incident

The remarks came after a man identified as Mohammed Ansari allegedly entered the Santoshi Mata Temple in Dilsukhnagar and attempted to desecrate the idol on Friday. According to police, the incident took place within the Chaitanyapuri police limits when devotees and the temple priest were present.

The incident was captured on CCTV. Visuals circulating on social media purportedly show a man entering the temple, placing sticks or branches near the idol and subsequently leaving the premises while allegedly raising religious slogans.

Police detained Ansari following the incident. Authorities said he is undergoing mental-health treatment.

The incident has triggered concern among devotees and political reactions, with Reddy demanding accountability from the Congress government and calling for stringent action against the accused.