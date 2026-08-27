Lucknow Witnesses Grand Juloos-e-Mohammadi Processions On Eid Milad-un-Nabi | ANI

Lucknow: Lucknow witnessed grand Juloos-e-Mohammadi processions on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. A major procession began from the Shahmeena Shah shrine in Chowk, while Juloos-e-Madhe Sahaba started from the Jhande Wala Park in Aminabad.

Thousands of devotees participated, raising religious slogans and reciting Naat and Durood along the routes. The Aminabad procession, led by prominent clerics including Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, passed through several areas before concluding at Aishbagh Eidgah.

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Processions mark Eid Milad

Mufti Irfan Miyan Farangi Mahali, who led the Chowk procession, conveyed greetings and urged people to respect other faiths, maintain harmony and help the poor.

Meanwhile, Razvi Youth organised a Sabeel near Karbala Abbas Bagh, promoting Shia-Sunni unity, peace and brotherhood.