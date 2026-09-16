Lucknow, Unnao And Rae Bareli To Get ₹380 Crore For Development Of New Cities | AI

Lucknow: At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the CM residence on Tuesday, the Cabinet took an important decision to accelerate planned urban development in the state. Under the 'Mukhyamantri Shahari Vistareekaran/Naye Shahar Protsahan Yojana ', approval was given for financial sanction and release of a total of Rs. 380 crore as the first installment for the projects of Lucknow, Unnao and Rae Bareli Development Authorities. This decision will help advance work on developing new cities, land acquisition, and expansion of residential facilities.

Special Secretary, Housing, Rajesh Kumar Rai, provided information on the matter. He stated that, keeping in view the growing urban population and residential needs in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is emphasizing planned and systematic development of urban areas. To this end, the Government implemented the Mukhyamantri Shahari Vistareekaran/Naye Shahar Protsahan Yojana through the Government Order dated April 6, 2023.

The scheme aims to provide residential facilities to the general population, along with the systematic expansion of urban areas. Under the scheme, the government encourages land acquisition for the development of new cities and related infrastructure facilities. This decision will provide financial assistance to the proposed new city projects in Lucknow, Unnao and Rae Bareli. This will help take forward urban development plans and create a foundation to meet future residential needs.

Under the Mukhyamantri Shahari Vistareekaran/Naye Shahar Protsahan Yojana, the state government may provide up to 50% of the expenditure incurred on land acquisition as seed capital. This amount can be made available for up to 20 years. The objective of this arrangement is to provide financial assistance to development authorities for acquiring the land required for new cities. After land acquisition, development authorities can take forward the overall and proper development of the respective projects. Seed capital from the state government will help reduce the immediate financial burden of land acquisition on development authorities. This will help accelerate new city projects.

Under the scheme, a maximum amount of Rs. 655.76 crore has been approved as seed capital for the projects of Lucknow, Unnao and Rae Bareli Development Authorities. Against this, financial sanction of a total of Rs. 380 crore has been provided as the first installment. The release of this amount will help the three development authorities take forward land acquisition and work related to the development of new cities under their respective projects.

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A provision of Rs. 3,500 crore has been made in the Financial Year 2026-27 for overall and proper development of new cities in the state. This budgetary provision is significant in providing a financial foundation for new-city development works. This will strengthen the capacity to take forward projects related to urban expansion, land acquisition, and the development of residential facilities in the state. The development of essential basic infrastructure facilities required for constructing new cities is also expected to gain momentum.

The primary objective of the Mukhyamantri Shahari Vistareekaran/Naye Shahar Protsahan Yojana is to provide residential facilities to the general population, along with planned and systematic development in urban areas. Under this scheme, the government encourages land acquisition and the overall development of new cities. The approval of Rs. 380 crore as the first installment for projects in Lucknow, Unnao, and Rae Bareli will help move forward the development of new cities in these areas. This will lay the foundation for future expansion of residential facilities and urban infrastructure.