DRDO Scientist P Srihari Takes Charge As Director Of Research Centre Imarat In Hyderabad

Dr P. Srihari has assumed charge as Director of DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad after a distinguished career in defence technology | AI Generated Image (IANS)

Hyderabad, September 15, 2026: Top defence scientist Dr P. Srihari has been appointed as Director, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad.

Srihari on Tuesday assumed charge as Director of RCI, a top laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Srihari’s Academic And DRDO Career

Srihari did his B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in 1990 and Master of Engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, and Ph.D. from Osmania University, Hyderabad, according to a defence release.

He joined DRDO through the Mechanical Engineering Fellowship Course (MEFC) and started his career in DRDO as Scientist ‘B’ in Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Bengaluru, in October 1992.

He worked on the Multi-Mode Radar (MMR) for the LCA programme in his initial days. He has designed and developed a multilayer slotted array antenna. The technology has been used for many other antenna programmes of DRDO like ALH and BFSR.

Work On Radar And Missile Systems

Srihari was deputed to IAI/ELTA for Long Range Tracking Radar (LRTR) for programme AD during the year 2000. He was instrumental in the development of Kolar Radar Range. During December 2003, he moved to DRDL, Hyderabad and started working in Liquid Propulsion Division (LPD).

He has designed and developed the Divert & Attitude Control System (DACS) for interceptor missiles for the Indian Ballistic Missile Defence Programme. The cold gas Reaction Control System (RCS) developed by him was successfully used in Target Missiles for Interceptor trials.

In 2015, he joined Programme AD and worked for PDV and AD II interceptor missiles. He is one of the core group members who successfully executed the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) programme by intercepting a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite in March 2019.

MRSAM Project Leadership

He was designated as Project Director for the MRSAM (IAF) project in 2019, a joint developmental programme between DRDO and IAI. Under his leadership, the first Firing Unit was successfully inducted into the Indian Air Force in October 2021. He has established complete production lines for seamless delivery of all the remaining Firing Units (FU) to IAF.

Srihari was appointed as Project Director in Programme AD in August 2021, and he was elevated as Programme Director of Programme AD, Prestigious Indian Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) programme in 2022.

Awards And Professional Associations

For his distinguished contributions, he has been conferred with the Agni Award for Excellence in self-reliance, DRDO award for path-breaking research and Scientist of the Year award.

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He is an Honorary Secretary of the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) Hyderabad chapter and a member of prestigious institutions, including High Energy Materials Society of India (HEMSI), Indian National Society for Aerospace and Related Mechanisms (INSARM) and Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

Srihari has published more than 10 research papers in reputed national and international journals in the field of missile systems.

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