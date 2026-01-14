 Lucknow To Host 10th India Food Expo In January As IIA Pushes MSME-led Food Processing Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshLucknow To Host 10th India Food Expo In January As IIA Pushes MSME-led Food Processing Growth

Lucknow To Host 10th India Food Expo In January As IIA Pushes MSME-led Food Processing Growth

The Indian Industries Association announced that the 10th edition of India Food Expo will be held in Lucknow from January 16 to 18, 2026. Organised with Invest UP and the state’s food processing department, the expo aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a key hub for food processing, agri-based industries and MSME participation across the food value chain.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Positioning Uttar Pradesh as a rising hub for food processing and agri-based industries, the Indian Industries Association on Wednesday announced the 10th edition of India Food Expo 2026, which will be held in Lucknow from January 16 to 18, bringing together stakeholders from across the country’s food value chain.

The announcement was made at a pre-event press conference organised by the IIA, which said the national-level expo will take place at Regalia Greens in Gomti Nagar with the support of Invest UP and the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing.

Addressing the press conference, IIA national president Dinesh Goyal said the 10th edition is being organised with a clear focus on aligning with the Uttar Pradesh government’s development vision and strengthening the Indian economy. He stressed the importance of skill development, sustainability and greater participation of large corporate houses to ensure MSME inclusion in supply chains, services and procurement ecosystems.

Expo chairman Chetan Bhalla, highlighted the evolution of India Food Expo as a trusted national platform connecting the entire “farm-to-fork” value chain.

FPJ Shorts
NMEPS Urges Legal Backing For Navi Mumbai Wetland Protection Announcements, Seeks Formal Notification
NMEPS Urges Legal Backing For Navi Mumbai Wetland Protection Announcements, Seeks Formal Notification
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar Police Book 5 Borrowers And Dombivli Developer
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar Police Book 5 Borrowers And Dombivli Developer
Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment
Brookfield Properties Powai Run 2026 Champions Health, Community And Women Empowerment
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi & South Korea President Drum Jam Together On BTS' 'Dynamite' & More; Video Goes Viral
Japan PM Sanae Takaichi & South Korea President Drum Jam Together On BTS' 'Dynamite' & More; Video Goes Viral

He underlined the growing importance of such expos in keeping Indian industry aligned with global developments, quality benchmarks, technology standards and emerging trends.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Gramodyog Employment Scheme Creates 2,586 Jobs As 94 Rural Units Launched In...
article-image

Also Watch:

The organisers said special seminar sessions will be held on all three days focusing on policy, finance, technology, exports, innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship. These sessions will feature political leadership, senior government officials, industry experts, buyers and domain specialists, making the expo a major learning and capacity-building platform.

India Food Expo 2026 aims to bring together policymakers, food processors, agri and dairy enterprises, machinery and technology providers, packaging companies, cold chain and logistics players, start-ups, academic institutions, investors and support organisations under one roof. The expo will cover a wide range of food segments including agri-processing, fruits and vegetables, dairy, grains and cereals, bakery and confectionery, beverages, meat and fisheries, spices, ready-to-eat products, value-added foods, packaging, warehousing and allied services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yogi Govt Holds Registration Camps To Boost Welfare Of Construction Workers
Yogi Govt Holds Registration Camps To Boost Welfare Of Construction Workers
Lucknow To Host 10th India Food Expo In January As IIA Pushes MSME-led Food Processing Growth
Lucknow To Host 10th India Food Expo In January As IIA Pushes MSME-led Food Processing Growth
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges NRC Push Via Electoral Roll Revision, Accuses BJP Of Voter...
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Alleges NRC Push Via Electoral Roll Revision, Accuses BJP Of Voter...
Uttar Pradesh News: Gramodyog Employment Scheme Creates 2,586 Jobs As 94 Rural Units Launched In...
Uttar Pradesh News: Gramodyog Employment Scheme Creates 2,586 Jobs As 94 Rural Units Launched In...
Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Biometric Attendance Order Yet To Be Implemented At Fatehpur District...
Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Biometric Attendance Order Yet To Be Implemented At Fatehpur District...