Lucknow To Host 10th India Food Expo In January As IIA Pushes MSME-led Food Processing Growth

Lucknow: Positioning Uttar Pradesh as a rising hub for food processing and agri-based industries, the Indian Industries Association on Wednesday announced the 10th edition of India Food Expo 2026, which will be held in Lucknow from January 16 to 18, bringing together stakeholders from across the country’s food value chain.

The announcement was made at a pre-event press conference organised by the IIA, which said the national-level expo will take place at Regalia Greens in Gomti Nagar with the support of Invest UP and the Department of Horticulture and Food Processing.

Addressing the press conference, IIA national president Dinesh Goyal said the 10th edition is being organised with a clear focus on aligning with the Uttar Pradesh government’s development vision and strengthening the Indian economy. He stressed the importance of skill development, sustainability and greater participation of large corporate houses to ensure MSME inclusion in supply chains, services and procurement ecosystems.

Expo chairman Chetan Bhalla, highlighted the evolution of India Food Expo as a trusted national platform connecting the entire “farm-to-fork” value chain.

He underlined the growing importance of such expos in keeping Indian industry aligned with global developments, quality benchmarks, technology standards and emerging trends.

The organisers said special seminar sessions will be held on all three days focusing on policy, finance, technology, exports, innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship. These sessions will feature political leadership, senior government officials, industry experts, buyers and domain specialists, making the expo a major learning and capacity-building platform.

India Food Expo 2026 aims to bring together policymakers, food processors, agri and dairy enterprises, machinery and technology providers, packaging companies, cold chain and logistics players, start-ups, academic institutions, investors and support organisations under one roof. The expo will cover a wide range of food segments including agri-processing, fruits and vegetables, dairy, grains and cereals, bakery and confectionery, beverages, meat and fisheries, spices, ready-to-eat products, value-added foods, packaging, warehousing and allied services.