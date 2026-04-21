Lucknow Sees Massive Women’s Protest As Leaders Slam Opposition On Nari Shakti Bill | ANI

Lucknow: On Tuesday, in protest against the alleged conspiracy of the opposition over the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, thousands of women took to the streets in Lucknow during a “Jan Akrosh Padyatra.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh, and Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary participated in the march. The protesters raised slogans against Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

All speakers said that the bill was set to be passed in Parliament on April 17, but Congress and SP not only opposed it but also celebrated after voting it down. They termed this an infringement of women’s rights and warned that these parties would face the consequences of women’s anger in the 2027 elections. Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary even stated that the INDI alliance has now proven itself to be an anti-women alliance.

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Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “Today, the women of the state are out on the streets. Due to the alleged nexus and narrow mindset of SP and Congress, the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was obstructed in Parliament. Angry women in Uttar Pradesh are now confronting these parties publicly, and they will have to bear the consequences in upcoming elections.”

He added that during SP governments, criminals openly harassed women, which is why slogans like “Dekh sapai, bitiya ghabraai” are raised. He urged unity to make SP and Congress realize the strength of women power.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “SP will be wiped out.” He questioned whether any party can win elections in 2027 without women’s support. If women are not given reservation, SP and Congress will not receive votes, he warned.

He reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s commitment that women will get reservation and called for continuing the protest march with that resolve.

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh said, “On April 17, women across the country had hoped for a positive decision on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. It could have been a historic day celebrated nationwide. However, Congress and SP opposed the amendment and voted against it in Parliament.”

He said they not only opposed it but also applauded after doing so, which reflects their mindset. This has led to widespread public anger, which is why such a large gathering has assembled, to declare that they will never forgive these parties.

Pankaj Chaudhary said, “The upliftment and respect of women is the identity of the BJP. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, continuous efforts are being made for women’s empowerment. The main objective of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was to give leadership opportunities to women by ensuring 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Despite this, opposition parties including SP and Congress created obstacles.”

Some argued it would create a divide between North and South India, while others demanded separate reservation for Muslim women. He said all objections were answered in detail in Parliament, but the opposition, in pursuit of vote-bank politics, ended up hurting the interests of 80% majority women in the name of 20% minority women.