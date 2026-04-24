Lucknow Hosts Three-Day Rashmirathi Parv Celebrating 75 Years Of Dinkar’s Literary Legacy | ANI

Lucknow: On the completion of 75 years of the timeless work Rashmirathi by National Poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, a three-day Rashmirathi Parv is being organized in Lucknow. This grand literary and cultural event, to be held from April 24 to 26 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, will be inaugurated on Friday by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in the program as the chief speaker. This ceremony will be dedicated to the memories of Rashtrakavi Dinkar, where a unique confluence of literature, national thought, culture, and inspiring ideas will be witnessed.

On April 24, along with the inaugural session, the Rashmirathi Samvad souvenir will be released. This will be followed by a national seminar where scholars will present their views on Dinkar’s literature, nationalism, and contemporary relevance. In the evening, a play based on Rashmirathi will be staged, which will be the main attraction.

On April 25, a seminar will be held on the contribution of Swami Vivekananda to the construction of cultural India. It will convey the message of self-confidence, national service, and spiritual awareness to the youth. A theatrical presentation based on the life of Vivekananda will also be performed during the cultural evening.

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On April 26, a special discussion will be held on the contributions of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in nation-building. Along with this, a musical dance drama based on Atal Ji’s poems titled Atal Swarajali and a play based on Lokmanya Tilak will be staged.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh stated that this ceremony will inspire youth towards patriotism, self-respect, struggle, and social harmony. Through Rashmirathi Parv, Uttar Pradesh will once again convey the message of honoring heritage along with developmen