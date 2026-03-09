Lucknow Hosts Pragati Children’s Festival Showcasing Education Innovation, Gender Equality And Leadership Development Activities

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the state-level children’s festival “Pragati - From Self-Respect to Equality and International Women’s Day” showcased a unique confluence of education, innovation and leadership development on Sunday. The venue at Dayal Gateway featured 22 special stalls, which became the centre of attraction for children, teachers and parents.

The stalls presented engaging activities related to gender equality, scientific thinking, social-emotional learning and career guidance. Through activity-based learning, dialogue and creative experiments, the event provided a new platform for nurturing children’s talent, curiosity and leadership abilities.

The stalls at the event were divided into four major zones. The first and second zones, under the Teacher TLM and Puppet Section, showcased teaching-learning materials prepared by teachers along with puppet presentations that drew significant attention.

Through these presentations, themes such as gender equality, women’s empowerment, child rights and life skills were creatively highlighted. Models and activities developed by teachers from districts including Kannauj, Shamli, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Raebareli, Barabanki, Lakhimpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Amethi helped connect children with the concept of “Learning by Doing.”

The stalls also featured activities such as science innovation, early literacy and numeracy skill development, gender-sensitive teaching materials and comic book creation. In addition, efforts being made in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to empower girls were also presented, including initiatives aimed at enhancing girls’ confidence, leadership skills and overall personality development.

The third zone focused on activities related to social-emotional learning and leadership development for children. Through platforms such as the Scientific Thinking Dialogue Forum, Visual Learning Activities, Creative Expression Platform, Origami Art Centre and innovation-based activities, efforts were made to develop logical thinking, self-expression, empathy and creativity among children.

The fourth zone, dedicated to parental participation and career counselling, featured activities such as a Career Counselling Centre, Parent Interaction Forum, Leadership Development Activities, Child Rights Awareness Platform and Bal Sansad (Children’s Parliament). These stalls helped children gain awareness about their rights, future career options and leadership skills, while also providing parents an opportunity to better understand their role in their children’s education and personality development.