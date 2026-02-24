Lucknow Horror: Man’s Body Found Stuffed In Plastic Drum At Home, Son Detained For Questioning

Police cordon off a Mohanlalganj house after a man’s body is recovered from a concealed plastic drum | Representational Image

Lucknow, Feb 23: A shocking and gruesome murder case has come to light from Mohanlalganj, where a man’s body was discovered hidden inside a plastic drum in his own house, and his son has been detained by police for questioning.

According to local reports, the victim’s body was found in a suspicious condition, prompting immediate police action and an investigation into the nature of the crime.

Son detained as key suspect

Officials said that initial inquiries revealed signs of foul play, leading them to detain the son as a key suspect in the brutal killing. Forensic teams have been called to examine the scene, while investigators are collecting evidence from the property to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the shocking incident.

Neighbours left stunned

The discovery left neighbours and locals stunned, with many describing the incident as deeply disturbing and rare for the otherwise calm neighbourhood. Police sources indicate that the suspect will be formally arrested once the preliminary probe establishes stronger evidentiary links.

Investigation underway

Authorities have appealed to the public not to jump to conclusions and to allow the ongoing investigation to unfold properly. The motive behind the alleged murder — whether personal, financial or otherwise — remains unclear as of now, but detectives are reportedly questioning several people close to the family to piece together what led to this violent act.

The case has raised concerns about rising domestic violence, and police say swift justice will be pursued as the probe continues.