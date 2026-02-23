 Uttar Pradesh: Close Shave For Biker After Skidding On Loose Gravel Left On Etawah's Ramlila Road | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Close Shave For Biker After Skidding On Loose Gravel Left On Etawah's Ramlila Road | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh: Close Shave For Biker After Skidding On Loose Gravel Left On Etawah's Ramlila Road | VIDEO

A motorcyclist narrowly escaped death after skidding on loose gravel left on Etawah’s Ramlila Road, triggering a near-collision with an oncoming SUV. The viral video has sparked outrage, with locals blaming municipal negligence for failing to clear hazardous debris or install warning signs. The rider sustained minor injuries as calls for accountability grow.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Near-tragedy on Etawah’s Ramlila Road: A biker skids on loose gravel allegedly left after roadwork, narrowly escaping death as an oncoming SUV brakes just in time. | X

A near-fatal accident on Ramlila Road in Etawah has sparked outrage after a motorcyclist skidded on loose soil allegedly left unattended following roadwork, nearly colliding with an oncoming SUV.

The incident, which occurred at night, was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media, triggering sharp criticism of municipal authorities.

How The Accident Unfolded

According to video circulating online, the two-wheeler was travelling at a moderate speed on the dimly lit stretch of Ramlila Road when it suddenly hit a patch of loose gravel and soil scattered unevenly across the lane.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Metropolitan Magistrate Denies Bail To Father Of Juvenile In Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case
Mumbai: Metropolitan Magistrate Denies Bail To Father Of Juvenile In Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case
Amazon Opens 1.1 Million Sq Ft Bengaluru Campus, Second-Largest Asia Office To House 7,000 Employees
Amazon Opens 1.1 Million Sq Ft Bengaluru Campus, Second-Largest Asia Office To House 7,000 Employees
Tears, Tributes & Rare Unity In Maharashtra Legislature As CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray Bid Farewell To Ajit Pawar
Tears, Tributes & Rare Unity In Maharashtra Legislature As CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray Bid Farewell To Ajit Pawar
The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim Makes Shocking Allegations Of Being Drugged At Mumbai's Mahim Dargah, Forced Into Nikah - VIDEO
The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim Makes Shocking Allegations Of Being Drugged At Mumbai's Mahim Dargah, Forced Into Nikah - VIDEO

The biker immediately lost traction. The rear wheel fishtailed, causing the rider to lose balance. Within seconds, the bike skidded sideways and slid toward the opposite lane.

At the same moment, an SUV a compact modelwas approaching from the opposite direction. The fallen motorcycle slid directly into its path. The SUV either narrowly clipped or lightly struck the bike in what appeared to be a high-risk impact.

Miraculously, the rider avoided being run over. Though thrown to the ground, he sustained only minor injuries and was able to move shortly after the fall. The SUV driver slowed down immediately following the incident.

Read Also
Thane News: 34-Year-Old Meets Woman On Matrimonial Site, Ends Up Losing ₹34 Lakh In Crypto...
article-image

Allegations Of Civic Negligence

Local residents have alleged that the accident was the result of negligence by municipal authorities. They claim loose soil from ongoing or incomplete roadwork had been left on the roadway without warning signs, barricades, or proper clean-up despite repeated complaints.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Follow us on