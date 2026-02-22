 Thane News: 34-Year-Old Meets Woman On Matrimonial Site, Ends Up Losing ₹34 Lakh In Crypto Investment Fraud
A 30-year-old Thane resident was duped of Rs 34.10 lakh by a woman he met on a matrimonial website. She convinced him to invest in a crypto platform, sharing fake profit screenshots. When he tried withdrawing funds, he was asked to pay more. The website later became non-functional. Police have registered a cyber fraud case.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
34-Year-Old Meets Woman On Matrimonial Site, Ends Up Losing ₹34 Lakh In Crypto Investment Fraud | Photos: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was duped by a scammer who he had connected with on a matrimonial website. The scammer induced the complainant to invest in crypto currency and made him transfer over Rs 34 lakh in different beneficiary bank accounts.

Investment Trap Begins

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Thane. He had registered on a matrimonial website six months ago and had come across a profile of a woman and were regularly chatting with each other since December last year. During one of their conversations, the woman informed the complainant about a crypto currency investment website through which he could earn huge money. She also told the complainant that she too invests through this website and also shared screenshots of her investments and earnings.

Rs 34 Lakh Transfer

From January 10 till February 04, the scammer induced the complainant to transfer Rs 34.10 lakh in different beneficiary bank accounts. However, when the complainant tried to withdraw his earnings, he was asked to pay more money as taxes to withdraw money from the website. On February 10 when the complainant again visited the website, he found it not to be non-functional. He then tried to contact the scammer woman he had met on the matrimonial website, but she did not respond to his messages and her phone constantly remained switched off. Realising that he had been duped, the victim raised a complaint on the cyber crime helpline.

Police Register Case

A case had been registered by the police under sections 61 (Criminal conspiracy), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.

