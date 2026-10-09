Lucknow Flood Relief: Yogi Government Intensifies Rescue Operations; 26 LDA Pumps Deployed For Water Drainage

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow, October 8, 2026: On the directions of the Yogi government, teams from the district administration, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), NDRF, SDRF and police administration are continuously carrying out relief and rescue operations to provide assistance and essential facilities to flood-affected residents. As part of these efforts, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar, conducted on-site inspections of various flood-affected areas and took stock of the relief operations.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal inspected various areas in Zone 3, including Loharamau, Faizullaganj, Daud Nagar and Millat Nagar. She also reached Hayat Nagar, Saitha village and Gulmi Kheda in Zone 6 by boat, interacted with affected residents and took stock of their problems and requirements.

Relief Material Distributed

During the visit, she distributed food packets, drinking water and essential medicines among the affected people. She also directed officials to ensure continuous availability of relief materials.

The Municipal Corporation administration is continuously delivering food packets to needy residents in flood-affected areas. According to information received from administrative officials, around 800 food packets were distributed in Daud Nagar, Mama Colony and Loharamau. In addition, more than 1,450 food packets were distributed during the two meal rounds in various affected settlements and lanes.

During the first round, around 250 packets were distributed in the Grah Nirman Sanstha area, 180 in Daulat Kheda and Munnu Kheda, 150 in Hayat Nagar and the lane near Laxmi Hospital, 185 in Tand Kheda, around 50 in Barawan Kalan and the lane behind MC Saxena, and 80 in other parts of Hayat Nagar. Around 650 food packets were distributed during the second round. Food packets are being provided twice a day in affected areas based on need and demand.

Health Facilities Monitored

During the inspection, the Mayor also visited the health camp set up in the affected area and reviewed the availability of medicines and healthcare facilities. After taking feedback from doctors and health teams, she directed them to ensure timely treatment and medicines for flood-affected residents. Officials were also instructed to ensure immediate action in case of any health-related issue.

She also inspected the control room established for flood-affected areas and sought information from officials about complaints and information received from residents as well as the status of relief operations. She directed officials to ensure that clean, quality and nutritious food packets are provided regularly to residents at all three meal times.

LDA Deploys 26 Pumping Sets

Meanwhile, the LDA has intensified its relief operations to tackle waterlogging in and around Ekana Stadium, Plassio Mall and adjoining areas following a rise in the water level of the Gomti River. A strong temporary barrier has been constructed at the point where Gomti water was entering the planned area by using boulders and soil. As many as 26 pumping sets have been deployed for water drainage, resulting in a significant improvement in the waterlogging situation by 5 pm on Thursday.

Lucknow Development Authority Vice-Chairman Prathamesh Kumar and Secretary Sushil Pratap Singh inspected the affected areas and directed officials to expedite relief operations. Subsequently, manpower has been increased by one-and-a-half times in different pockets. LDA officials, engineers and staff are working round the clock in three shifts to monitor the situation and respond to emergencies.

As a precautionary measure, CG City Urban Wetland and Nau Sena Shaurya Vatika have been closed to visitors until further orders.