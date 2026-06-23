Lucknow Fire Tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath Cuts Short Aligarh Visit, Rushes To Site After Death Of Children | VIDEO

CM Yogi Adityanath leaves Aligarh for Lucknow after receiving information about a fatal fire incident involving children | X - @myogiadityanath

Aligarh, June 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his visit to Aligarh and departed for Lucknow immediately after receiving information about a major fire incident in the state capital. The Chief Minister was informed about the tragedy during an inauguration and foundation stone-laying programme, following which he left for Lucknow without delay.

Addressing the gathering at the event in Aligarh, the Chief Minister said, “I had intended to stay here longer. However, I have just received information that an accident has occurred in Lucknow and some children have been affected by a fire incident. Tragically, some children have lost their lives. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. Due to this unfortunate incident, I must return to Lucknow immediately.”

लखनऊ में अग्नि दुर्घटना स्थल का निरीक्षण किया एवं किंग जॉर्ज चिकित्सा विश्वविद्यालय पहुंचकर इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों एवं उनके परिजनों से भेंट कर उनका कुशल-क्षेम जाना व चिकित्सकों से घायलों के उपचार के संबंध में जानकारी प्राप्त की।



सभी घायलों का समुचित उपचार… pic.twitter.com/cC9xhFasaV — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 22, 2026

CM Directs Immediate Response

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for all those injured in the incident.

He said that he expresses his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their children and loved ones in the tragedy.

He stated that he has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to visit the site and submit a detailed report on the incident.

CM said, “I am also leaving for the site myself. The matter will be thoroughly investigated and those found responsible will be brought to justice.”

Also Watch:

Read Also UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Reaches Fire Incident Site Directly From Aligarh

Condolences Expressed On X

The Chief Minister also expressed his sorrow over the incident through a post on X. In his message, he said: “The loss of lives in the fire accident in Lucknow is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to those injured.”