Lucknow Celebrates 80th Independence Day With Grand Cultural Showcase Of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’

Artists from across India showcased the country’s cultural diversity during Lucknow’s Independence Day celebrations. | File Photo

Lucknow, August 15, 2026: The 80th Independence Day celebration was observed in front of the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, with full grandeur, dignity, and patriotic enthusiasm. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag and extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state.

The entire venue was immersed in the spirit of patriotism. As flowers showered from the sky during the cultural performances, the enthusiasm of the audience was remarkable. The entire premises resonated with the message of patriotism and cultural unity.

80वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के पावन अवसर पर लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर ध्वजारोहण...https://t.co/CUf99DFc5H — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2026

The programme commenced at around 9.15 am with the national song Vande Mataram. Students of Bhatkhande Sangeet University presented a magnificent rendition of Vande Mataram, filling the atmosphere with patriotism.

Thereafter, the 32nd Battalion PAC, 35th Battalion PAC, and the Military Band enhanced the dignity of the Independence Day celebration through disciplined and impressive performances. When the Chief Minister released tricolour balloons into the sky, the atmosphere was filled with chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and enthusiasm.

Cultural Diversity On One Stage

Special cultural programmes were presented by the Department of Culture during the Independence Day celebration, centred on the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat. Along with the folk cultures of Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Awadh, and Western Uttar Pradesh, artists from Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Bihar showcased glimpses of their respective folk traditions. From the folk songs Ganpati Bappa Morya and Chhathi Maiya to folk dances from various states, the artists brought India's cultural diversity onto a single stage.

The Gauri Kala Mandapam Group presented a tableau of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman. Kumkum Rastogi from Varanasi portrayed Mata Sita, Ritwik Singh portrayed Lord Ram, and Ayush Sahu portrayed Lakshman. A team of around 16 artists prepared this presentation.

Kumkum Rastogi stated that presenting before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Independence Day was an extremely auspicious and proud opportunity for her. She remarked, "For an artist, there can be no greater opportunity than presenting one's art on such a grand stage." The team had continuously prepared for nearly five days at the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Kathak And Folk Performances

The Kathak and folk dance team of Bhatkhande Sanskriti University also delivered an impressive performance. The team included 20 participants in Kathak and six participants in folk dance. Under the Kathak segment, Tarana was presented. The artists stated that rehearsals for the Independence Day celebration had been underway for nearly five days. The Bhatkhande team gets an opportunity every year to perform at such national celebrations.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar from Mathura-Vrindavan enriched the atmosphere with spiritual energy through a conch-shell performance. He stated that rehearsals had been underway for the past four days and that he felt proud to perform on such a grand platform on Independence Day.

Bastar Folk Art Showcased

A troupe of 19 artists from Chhattisgarh presented Rela Pata, the renowned traditional folk art of Bastar. Kulbhushan Chandrakar, who led the troupe, stated that his team had been preparing for nearly a week. Rela Pata was incorporated into a presentation of about 15 minutes in collaboration with artists from different states.

Kulbhushan remarked that he was delighted to be in Lucknow. Thanking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "Bastar is home to immense talent. Getting an opportunity to showcase our art on Independence Day is a matter of pride for us. The land of Chhattisgarh is known as the maternal home of Mata Kaushalya, and today we have received the opportunity to perform in Uttar Pradesh, the land of Lord Ram."

Neelam from Arunachal Pradesh stated that her team also performed at the Independence Day celebration and that it was an occasion of immense happiness and pride for all the artists.

Similarly, Bahubali Rajman from Maharashtra stated that his 22-member team had prepared for nearly a week. He remarked, "Performing on a single stage alongside artists from different states has been a truly wonderful experience."

Patriotic Fervour Marks Celebration

The flower shower from the sky during the celebration further enhanced the excitement of Independence Day. Thereafter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released tricolour balloons into the air. The sight generated great enthusiasm among the children and members of the public present there. The happiness on the faces of the children and the Tricolour in their hands coloured the entire atmosphere with patriotism.

On this occasion, Chairman of the Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, Legislative Council Member Pawan Singh, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora, along with other public representatives and officials, were present.