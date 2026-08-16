Independence Day 2026: 'Freedom Means Liberation From Poverty, Illiteracy, Inequality,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, August 15, 2026: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his official residence (5, Kalidas Marg) on Saturday on the occasion of Independence Day. He paid tribute to the national heroes and brave warriors who laid down their lives for the country. The Chief Minister extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state.

CM Yogi said, "Independence does not mean only political freedom. It also means complete liberation from the anarchy, backwardness, poverty, illiteracy, and inequality that continuously weakened the country. We have now completed 79 years of Independence and are associated with the celebrations of the 80th Independence Day. This day is not merely an occasion for ceremonies; it is also inspiring us to perform our duties as citizens in the efforts required to achieve the goals of complete freedom."

80वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के पावन अवसर पर लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर ध्वजारोहण...https://t.co/CUf99DFc5H — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2026

Call For Citizen Participation

Calling upon every citizen, the Chief Minister stated, "If we want to preserve freedom for a long time, it cannot be the responsibility of one individual, caste, or community alone. All 140 crore Indians must contribute equally in their respective fields."

CM Yogi remarked, "India attained Independence on this very day in 1947 as a result of a long struggle, sacrifice, and martyrdom. The free atmosphere in which every Indian experiences Independence today is the outcome of the sacrifice, penance, and martyrdom of the great sons of Bharat Mata. The country became enslaved because of internal contradictions and conspiracies, but it never accepted slavery in its mind and spirit."

He added, "At different times, struggles and movements against slavery emerged in different parts of the country. The First War of Independence of 1857 was an important milestone in the collective effort for the country's freedom. At that time, under the leadership of brave warriors such as Mangal Pandey in Barrackpore, Rani Lakshmibai in Jhansi, and Dhansingh Kotwal in Meerut, the flame of freedom could be seen burning in every village, district, and province. Everyone shared a common sentiment that the country had to be liberated from foreign rule."

Progress Since Independence

The Chief Minister said, "Many of the problems of anarchy, illiteracy, backwardness, and inequality that existed before the country in 1947 have been resolved over the past eight decades. As a result, 25 crore people have been freed from multidimensional poverty. The scope of education has expanded, and the benefits of governance have begun reaching every section of society without discrimination. World-class infrastructure facilities have been developed. The results of the changes being undertaken to make life easier and simpler for every individual are now visible as well."

The Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of the country. He stated, "If we are to overcome anarchy, inequality, and illiteracy, we must remain vigilant against forces that seek to weaken the nation. The Prime Minister had said that positive results would come if work was focused on only four castes in the country - the poor, youth, women, and farmers. During the past 12 years, schemes have been designed keeping these four sections in mind. The government's determination to implement this action plan on the ground was also evident, and as a result, common people have been able to connect with government schemes."

Government Schemes And Infrastructure

He added, "Through the Direct Benefit Scheme, efforts were made to ensure 100 per cent delivery of the benefits of government schemes. From Mission Rozgar to enabling youth to prepare themselves in accordance with modern technology, new platforms and institutions were established. For better healthcare facilities, new Medical Colleges and a new chain of AIIMS institutions were established across the country, and modern infrastructure was developed. Railway connectivity expanded, and advanced facilities such as Metro and Rapid Rail became available. Efforts increased to provide excellent public transport facilities equipped with modern, world-class services such as Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat, and Namo Bharat."

CM Yogi remarked, "India has moved forward in establishing new benchmarks in every sector. When a country has capable leadership and the collective strength of the nation speaks in one voice, results become visible. The country's freedom struggle also draws our attention. When we were divided, the struggle for freedom continued. Maharana Pratap in Rajasthan, Guru Gobind Singh in Punjab, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra provided leadership to this cause. The objective of all of them was the same - liberation from foreign rule under all circumstances. However, a collective effort became visible in 1857. Thereafter, revolutionaries in different regions generated movements to keep the struggle alive. Movements such as Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur and the Kakori Train Action in Lucknow continued to strengthen the struggle."

Tributes To Freedom Fighters

The Chief Minister said, "The nation remembers the brave martyrs and revolutionaries of Bharat Mata who advanced the struggle for India's freedom."

CM Yogi also paid tribute to Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi, Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and others. He also saluted the revolutionaries who cheerfully embraced the gallows for the country's freedom and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation's borders and internal security in independent India.

Inspector Sunil Kumar Remembered

Chief Minister Yogi asserted, "Today is an important day for Uttar Pradesh Police. The brave Inspector Sunil Kumar of Uttar Pradesh Police has been awarded the Kirti Chakra." He also paid humble tribute to Inspector Sunil Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice while strengthening the resolve to establish law and order in Uttar Pradesh and effectively implement the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals.

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The Chief Minister also congratulated other officers and personnel from Uttar Pradesh who received gallantry awards from the President. He expressed hope that if everyone continues to advance the chain of efforts in their respective fields towards achieving the goal of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, Independence will continue to guide India's journey towards greater glory for eternity.