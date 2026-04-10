Love Affair Tragedy: Engineer Dies By Suicide In Pilibhit, Family Alleges Emotional Distress

Young engineer’s death in Pilibhit highlights concerns over emotional stress and mental health | File Photo

Pilibhit, April 9: A tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit has shocked residents after a young engineer allegedly died by suicide following distress related to a love affair.

Police said the victim was found hanging at his residence, prompting immediate panic among family members who rushed him for medical help, but doctors declared him dead.

Family cites emotional distress

Preliminary investigation suggests the engineer had been under severe emotional stress over personal relationship issues in recent days. Family members claimed he had been disturbed for some time and alleged that complications in a romantic relationship may have pushed him to take the extreme step.

Police begin investigation

Police reached the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Officers said statements of family members and close acquaintances are being recorded to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the death.

Digital evidence under scrutiny

Authorities added that digital evidence, including the deceased’s phone and social media activity, may also be examined as part of the investigation. The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over mental health and emotional distress among young professionals.

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Further action pending report

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report and investigation.