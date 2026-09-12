Local Products And Traditional Craftsmanship To Get A New Market Under The Guidance Of CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Under the directions of the Yogi Government, modern PM Unity Malls are being constructed at a rapid pace in Agra, Varanasi, and Lucknow with the objective of providing a new market for local products and traditional craftsmanship. The purpose of these malls is to provide a permanent platform for the display and marketing of traditional industries, handicrafts, and local products at a single location, enabling artisans, women, and youth to connect directly with a larger market. ODOP and GI-tagged products from various districts of the state will gain recognition at the national and international levels.

This initiative taken by the government to revive traditional industries that are fading in rural areas is not only strengthening the livelihoods of artisans but is also establishing local products as the “new strength of Swadeshi.” The Central Government’s ambitious PM Unity Mall project is emerging as a major centre for the sale, display, and branding of local products in the states.

The PM Unity Mall is being constructed in the Shilpgram area of Agra on approximately 11.53 acres of land at a cost of about Rs 128.85 crore. Excavation of the basement, PCC of the foundation, RCC work, and RCC work of the basement floor columns and retaining wall have been completed up to 100 percent. The mall will provide arrangements for branding and marketing handicrafts and traditional products from the Braj region, Agra, Firozabad, and surrounding districts in domestic and international markets. The six-floor mall will have a total of 135 shops. The mall is expected to be completed by November 2026.

A Unity Mall is being constructed in Ganganagar Colony, Varanasi, over an area of 1.46 acres at a cost of about Rs 154.71 crore. The construction of the D-wall and roof slab has been completed, while foundation work in Basement 3 is in progress. Banarasi sarees, zari-zardozi products, wooden toys, rudraksha, and other traditional products will receive dedicated space for display and sale. The six-floor mall will have a total of 111 shops. The mall is expected to be completed by December 2026.

A Unity Mall is being developed at Avadh Shilpgram in Lucknow over an area of approximately 4.86 acres at a cost of Rs 64 crore. The project is expected to be completed by October 2026. Finishing work in the shops and the structure of the administrative block have already been completed, while brickwork and lift installation are in progress. Chikankari, zari-zardozi, and other renowned products of the Avadh region will get access to a larger market here. The six-floor mall will have a total of 139 shops. The mall is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The establishment of Unity Malls will provide an opportunity to showcase products from all 75 districts of the state on a single platform. This will increase the income of local artisans, create new employment opportunities, and strengthen the rural economy. At the same time, this initiative will promote Swadeshi products and also encourage tourism.