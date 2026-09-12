Yogi Govt Releases ₹6.55 Crore For Strengthening Monitoring And Child Tracking System In Parishadiya Schools | X

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is moving ahead to make monitoring of child-related information, school management and the educational system in Parishadiya Schools more systematic and accountable. In this direction, Rs 6.55 crore is being released for the effective operation and utilization of MIS (U-DISE Plus) and the Child Tracking System for the year 2026-27.

Director General, School Education and State Project Director Monica Rani has issued guidelines to all District Basic Education Officers regarding the utilization and monitoring of the funds. It is noteworthy that through this mechanism, the Yogi Government is strengthening the use of digital systems to make school data more organized, monitoring of children's educational progress more effective and school management more accountable.

According to the instructions, a total amount of Rs 655.01 lakh is being released. This includes Rs 262.00 lakh for MIS (U-DISE Plus) and Rs 393.01 lakh for the Child Tracking System. The funds will be utilized through SMCs at the school level for the prescribed activities.

The instructions emphasize the importance of collecting and utilizing data related to schools and students through U-DISE Plus. At the same time, emphasis has been laid on strengthening the system for monitoring the educational status of children through the Child Tracking System. The communication also includes directions to establish coordination between APAAR ID and the Child Tracking System so that educational information of every student can be systematically tracked through a unique identity.

The instructions define responsibilities for monitoring the utilization of funds from the district level down to the school level. District Basic Education Officers have been directed to review expenditure progress at the SMC level and ensure monitoring based on information available on the prescribed portal.