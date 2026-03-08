Lakhimpur Kheri Woman Rachna Agarwal Builds Pasta Business, Employs 10 With Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana Loan Support |

Lucknow: When determination is strong and there is a spirit of hard work, even adverse circumstances cannot become obstacles on the path to success. Rachna Agarwal, a resident of Santosh Nagar in Lakhimpur Kheri, has proven that with the right opportunity and strong determination, anyone can become self-reliant by turning their dreams into reality. For this, she especially thanks the Yogi government.

Rachna Agarwal had always dreamed of doing something different and establishing her own business. Her husband played an important role in helping her fulfil this dream. To accomplish her goal, she applied in 2024 under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana. Under the scheme, she received a loan of ₹25 lakh, which helped give wings to her dreams.

With this financial support, Rachna, with the help of her husband, started a macaroni and pasta manufacturing business in Lakhimpur Kheri. Initially, this step was certainly challenging, but through her hard work, dedication, and foresight, Rachna gradually built a strong foundation for the business.

Today, her enterprise is not only making her economically stronger but is also creating employment opportunities for several people.

When her husband came to know about this scheme, he applied for it in 2024 and visited the DIC office to submit all the required documents related to the scheme. They received the loan within a month. After starting the business, they also provided employment to 10 other people.

The loan was received from Indian Bank. During the application process, the officials of the DIC office and the bank fully supported them. She said, her business is running very well. For which, she especially thanks Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rachna’s journey is not just the beginning of a business, but also an inspiring example of confidence and self-reliance. She says, if people from the middle class receive the benefit of government schemes, it provides them with strong financial support.

In addition, she received 35% of the total loan amount as a subsidy under this scheme. Her success sends a message that if government schemes are properly utilized and there is dedication toward one’s goal, anyone can become self-reliant.

The state government is operating the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana under the MSME department with the objective of making women and youth self-reliant. Through this scheme, thousands of youth and women are receiving financial assistance and encouragement to start their own businesses.

As a result, many people who started on a small scale have now become successful entrepreneurs and are creating employment opportunities for others as well. In this context, the name of Rachna Agarwal has emerged as an inspiring example.

By taking advantage of the scheme, Rachna not only established her own business but also took a strong step toward self-reliance. Despite limited resources, through determination and hard work she has proven that if opportunities are utilized and there is a desire to achieve something, the path to success creates itself.

Her story is an inspiration for women that self-employment is not only a means of financial strength but also provides them with self-respect, self-confidence, and a new identity in society.