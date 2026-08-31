'Krishna's Life Inspires Lok Kalyan': CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Developed Uttar Pradesh On Janmashtami | X

Lucknow, August 31: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, through a letter, extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Shri Krishna Janmashtami. He also called upon them to embrace in their lives the message of truth, dharma, karma and lokmangal given by Bhagwan Shri Krishna and to resolve to build a developed and glorious Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister stated, "The entire life of Yogeshwar Shri Krishna inspires the fundamental spirit of lok kalyankari governance. In accordance with this spirit, the government is working to provide dignity and security to the person standing at the last rung of society, build a poverty-free Uttar Pradesh, provide work to talented and skilled youth, support the annadatas, and provide daughters with opportunities to progress on an equal footing with sons."

मेरे सम्मानित प्रदेशवासियों,



भाद्रपद कृष्ण अष्टमी की अर्धरात्रि में मथुरा के कारागार में जब नंदलाला का प्राकट्य हुआ, तब असत्य और अन्याय के अंधकार के बीच सत्य और धर्म का प्रकाश प्रस्फुटित हुआ।



योगेश्वर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का जीवन हमें लोककल्याणकारी शासन की मूल भावना की प्रेरणा भी… pic.twitter.com/5ZPI9D0LoI — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 31, 2026

He stated, "Shri Krishna is not a symbol of nobility, but of harmony. He stood with every section of society. Even while being Dwarkadhish, he remained an affectionate friend of Sudama. His friendship with Sudama conveys the message that true relationships are not built on position, prestige and prosperity, but on warmth. Harmony, equality and warmth are also the need of today's society."

He informed, "Amid the darkness of falsehood and injustice, the light of truth and dharma emerged in the form of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. His childhood pastimes are not merely stories that bring joy, but contain profound spiritual messages. The leela of stealing butter conveys the message of simplicity and innocence, while his warmth with the gopas and gopis teaches love and social harmony. The leela of subduing Kaliya Naag conveys the message of the victory of dharma over adharma."

CM Yogi said, "The life of Shri Krishna tells us that the real strength of society lies in collective cooperation. By lifting Govardhan Parvat, he conveyed the message of protecting nature, livestock and agriculture-based life. Through Govardhan Puja, he also explained that collective unity gives the strength to face even the greatest of challenges."

He further informed, "Bhagwan Shri Krishna showed humanity the path of karma, knowledge and duty. His message is not limited to any particular period or era, but shows the right direction to society and individuals at all times."

CM Yogi stated, "The land of Uttar Pradesh is the sacred land of the leelas and messages of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. Mathura, Gokul, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Barsana and Nandgaon are still vibrant centres of Sanatan cultural consciousness."