CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Janta Darshan': Ayodhya Woman Gets Emergency Treatment After Brother Seeks Help | X

Lucknow, August 31: Witnessing the deeply humane side of CM Yogi Adityanath during 'Janta Darshan', other visitors forgot their own suffering. Seeing this side of CM Yogi, some people were moved to tears, while others folded their hands from their chairs and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his sensitivity.

In fact, a brother and sister who had come from Ayodhya reached 'Janta Darshan'. Brother told CM that his sister was seriously ill. He had brought his sister to Lucknow and she needed treatment at the earliest. On this, CM immediately got her admitted to Lohia Hospital, where her treatment has also begun.

Shyam Sonkar, who had come from Ayodhya, told CM that his sister Babita had been admitted in Ayodhya for past few days and doctors had referred her to Lucknow. The family is extremely poor, due to which they were facing difficulties in getting treatment. On this, CM immediately sent her from his residence by ambulance to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Gomti Nagar. After receiving CM's instructions, treatment of the patient was started under the supervision of doctors. Chief Minister also assured the family that financial assistance would be provided at the earliest.

As soon as his sister Babita was admitted, her brother Shyam breathed a sigh of relief. He gave the doctors detailed information about her illness and other related matters. As soon as treatment process began, tears came to Shyam's eyes. He also called CM's residence to convey the information and expressed his gratitude.

Several people reached 'Janta Darshan' seeking financial assistance for treatment. CM Yogi assured them that government would provide all possible help for their treatment. While forwarding their applications to the officials, Chief Minister directed that process of treatment-related estimates be completed at the earliest and made available to the government. He assured them that no one's treatment would stop due to lack of funds.

A little girl had come to 'Janta Darshan' with her mother. CM listened to her mother's problem, then addressed the girl and lovingly pampered her. After this, Chief Minister asked for a chocolate and began opening the wrapper in front of her. Seeing the chocolate in the CM's hand, little girl beamed with joy. Watching the conversation between Baba and the little girl, all the victims and other people present forgot their pain and smiled. Everyone highly praised Chief Minister Yogi's affection towards children.