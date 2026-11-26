Kharge Slams BJP Over Constitution, Alleges Vote Theft, Says Congress Will Not Be Wiped Out | PTI

Lucknow: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Narendra Modi government at a Constitution Day programme in Lucknow on Thursday, accusing the ruling party of undermining constitutional values, misusing central investigative agencies and indulging in politics in the name of religion.

Kharge Asserts Congress Will Remain Strong

Kharge, who arrived in the state capital to attend the programme, asserted that the Congress would not disappear despite political challenges. Referring to the party's 145-year history, he said, "Congress is not a party that can ever be finished. If we fight together, we will certainly win."

The Congress had also planned to take out a Constitution Protection March on the occasion, but the district administration denied permission. State Congress president Aradhana Mishra Mona expressed displeasure over the decision, saying party workers were committed to making the programme successful with a resolve to protect the Constitution and democratic values.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge participates in the Samvidhan Raksha March and addresses a rally, saying, "Our Constitution has granted voting rights to Dalits, women, the poor and the deprived from the very beginning. Who made this possible? Babasaheb Ambedkar and our Jawaharlal Nehru ji. Now, you (referring to the govt) are trying to take away the voting rights of these weaker sections. Do not resort to such tactics. If you try to delete our votes, every youth and every citizen of this country will fight against you..." — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2026

Kharge Targets BJP Over Constitutional Values

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge accused him of insulting Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and said the Congress would not remain silent on issues concerning the dignity of the Constitution and its principal architect.

He also accused the BJP of exploiting Lord Ram's name for political gains. In a sharp attack, Kharge said, "You committed theft in the name of Ram. You will not find a place at the gates of heaven."

Kharge Alleges Electoral Irregularities

Alleging irregularities in the electoral process, Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being involved in what he described as "vote theft".

Taking a dig at the BJP's earlier slogan of crossing 400 Lok Sabha seats, he said the party's Ashwamedha horse had been stopped by the people of Uttar Pradesh. "You had set out with the slogan of 400 paar. Where has that slogan gone now? The people of Uttar Pradesh stopped your Ashwamedha horse. My advice to the Prime Minister is to leave the throne," he said.

Kharge also questioned the stability of the Modi government, referring to its dependence on allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United). He said the government would struggle to remain in power if the support of TDP and Nitish Kumar's party was withdrawn.

Economic Policies And Agnipath Scheme Criticised

Attacking the government's economic policies, Kharge said the Prime Minister had failed to generate employment and attract investment. Referring to Modi's recent remarks about companies focusing on profits without creating jobs or investing adequately, he said the government had failed by its own admission.

"The BJP's double-engine government is not working. Now the Congress engine will work," he said.

Kharge also criticised the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, alleging that the government had extended the service period of Agniveers by two years because of the elections. He said that if the government genuinely intended to benefit them, it should have considered a 10-year extension.

Kharge Levels Allegations Against BJP, RSS

On inflation and alleged corruption, the Congress president said prices had risen sharply while the BJP's financial resources continued to grow. Questioning the source of the party's wealth, he alleged that the BJP had accumulated money through the misuse of agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

Kharge also targeted the RSS, alleging that its leaders had stayed away from the freedom struggle and had not shown respect for the national flag. He called upon people to reject organisations and forces that, according to him, did not uphold constitutional and democratic values.

He further accused the BJP of hypocrisy, saying its leaders invoked Lord Ram in public but acted contrary to the values they professed.

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Congress Workers Urged To Remain United

Referring to the Congress's political alliances, Kharge urged party workers to remain united and continue working until victory was achieved. He said the party would stand by its existing alliance partners and cautioned against arrogance among leaders.

"We have to work together. We can fight those outside, but how do we fight someone from within? We know those outside, but it is difficult to identify those within," he said, in an apparent message to party leaders to guard against internal differences.

The Congress president's remarks came at a time when opposition parties are stepping up their political preparations ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.