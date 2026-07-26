Kanwar Yatra 2026: UP Announces Additional Bus Services, 24x7 Monitoring System | X

Lucknow, July 26: The Yogi Government has begun preparations to ensure a smooth and safe Kanwar Yatra during the month of Shravan, commencing on July 30. Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate additional buses for Kanwar pilgrims. A 24-hour control room will also be established to monitor operations throughout the yatra.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Transport Dayashankar Singh has issued necessary directions to officials regarding the safe operation of corporation buses and passenger convenience.

Managing Director of the Transport Corporation Prabhu Narayan Singh stated that a 24-hour control room will be established at every regional headquarters. The control room will function continuously from the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra until its conclusion, and records of all activities will be maintained.

The Transport Minister stated that additional buses will be arranged in view of the increased number of devotees travelling to Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra. Besides Haridwar, additional buses will also be operated, as required, on major routes connecting Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

Directions have been issued to ensure that bus stations located on the Kanwar route provide uninterrupted facilities including drinking water, clean toilets, seating arrangements, cleanliness, enquiry counters, public address systems and food stalls so that passengers do not face any inconvenience.

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During the Kanwar Yatra, buses will operate within the prescribed speed limits. All drivers will undergo mandatory breath analyser tests, and strict compliance with road safety regulations will be ensured.

Regional Managers have been directed to mandatorily attend meetings convened by the Divisional Commissioner and the District Magistrate. Coordination will be maintained with the district administration and the police to implement route diversions and other necessary arrangements.

Information regarding route diversion plans issued by the district administration will be immediately communicated to all concerned regions. WhatsApp groups, telephone communication and other communication channels will be used to ensure that bus operations are not disrupted.

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The Transport Minister has directed officials and employees to maintain a cordial approach towards devotees during the Kanwar Yatra and extend every possible assistance.

He also instructed that under no circumstances should UPSRTC bus operations obstruct the Kanwar Yatra. Additionally, buses will operate only on the alternative routes designated by the district administration.