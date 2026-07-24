Kanwar Yatra 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Directs UP Officials To Ensure Devotee Safety, Cleanliness | X - myogioffice

Lucknow, July 24: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while cautioning officials in view of the upcoming Shravan month, the Kanwar Yatra and various festivals, said, "During this grand festival of faith, the safety, convenience and dignity of every devotee are our highest priorities. Arrangements for law and order, traffic management, health services, cleanliness, food safety and public amenities during the Kanwar Yatra should be such that devotees do not face any inconvenience.”

CM Yogi added, “Strict action must be taken against elements attempting to disturb communal harmony, spread rumours, indulge in adulteration, overcharging, create disorder or incite anarchy, and the administration must function with complete alertness and sensitivity throughout the event."

To review these arrangements, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with senior government officials on Friday evening. Interacting with all Police Commissioners, Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police across the state, he conducted a detailed review of preparations related to law and order, security, medical services, cleanliness, traffic management, disaster management and civic amenities for the Kanwar Yatra, Shravani Shivratri, Chehallum, Independence Day, Barawafat and Raksha Bandhan during the Shravan month.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, briefed the Chief Minister on the preparations, while the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, and ADG Zone, Meerut, gave a detailed presentation on Kanwar Yatra management.

The Chief Minister directed that the preparations and action plan of the Meerut Zone be shared with all other police zones in the state so that a uniform and effective system could be implemented across Uttar Pradesh. He observed, "The Kanwar Yatra is no longer confined to any one region of the state. Lakhs of devotees from Rohilkhand, Braj, Bundelkhand, Awadh, Purvanchal and Western Uttar Pradesh participate in it. Therefore, the standard of arrangements should be uniform in every district. The local administration should maintain continuous dialogue with Kanwar associations, complete the verification of camp operators well in time and conduct advance reviews of all preparations so that any shortcomings are addressed beforehand. Coordination should be established with officials from Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttarakhand to ensure compliance with the prescribed Kanwar height, and regular communication should also be maintained with Kanwar associations in those states."

CM Yogi stated, "Kanwar Yatra routes should be fully prepared in accordance with the convenience of devotees. Wherever roads are damaged, repairs should be completed immediately. Adequate lighting, cleanliness, drinking water, toilets and other essential facilities should be available along the routes. The Health Department should remain fully prepared. Medical camps should function effectively, and adequate stocks of essential medicines, including anti-venom and anti-rabies injections, should be ensured. Changing rooms for women should be set up at major ghats, and important announcements should be broadcast regularly through the public address system along with devotional music."

The Chief Minister also directed that food safety be accorded the highest priority. He directed, "Meat and liquor shops should remain closed along the Kanwar Yatra route. There should be no complaints whatsoever regarding food adulteration, unhygienic conditions or overcharging. Officials should conduct regular inspections and take immediate action against those found guilty. The name of the operator should be clearly displayed at every shop. The sound level of DJs must remain within the prescribed standards, and deafening noise will not be accepted under any circumstances."

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To further strengthen security arrangements, he directed officials to increase police patrolling, ensure continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones at sensitive locations, and maintain close watch on suspicious individuals. CM Yogi remarked, "Misleading and fake information circulating on social media should be immediately countered, and strict action must be ensured against those attempting to disturb social harmony by spreading rumors."

He also noted, "The water level in some rivers of the state has risen. Therefore, security arrangements at ghats should be strengthened. All necessary preparations should be completed in advance in areas vulnerable to floods and erosion, and the local administration should maintain constant monitoring. Prior information regarding programmes involving VIP movement should be available so that the movement of ordinary devotees is not affected."

The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain continuous dialogue with public representatives. He instructed that meetings with local public representatives be held within the next two to three days to share information on current issues and the government's upcoming programmes, and to further improve local arrangements based on their suggestions.

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Reviewing administrative work during the meeting, the Chief Minister laid special emphasis on the time-bound disposal of revenue cases. He stated, "Issues related to consolidation should be resolved with complete impartiality and on the basis of merit. Such disputes should not, under any circumstances, become a cause for disturbing social harmony."

Expressing serious concern over complaints received from some districts regarding the harassment of ration dealers, the Chief Minister directed District Magistrates to ensure that District Supply Officers discharge their responsibilities with complete honesty. He instructed, "If corruption is established against any officer, immediate suspension should be followed by an open vigilance inquiry, and appropriate legal as well as departmental action should be initiated."

The Chief Minister also directed all DISCOMs under the Power Corporation to resolve complaints of overbilling without delay. He stated, "The burden of technical deficiencies should not fall on ordinary consumers. Every consumer should be billed strictly according to actual electricity consumption, and strict compliance with this arrangement must be ensured."