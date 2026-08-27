Kanpur Training Aircraft Crashes In Fields, Two Trainee Pilots Killed | ANI

Kanpur: A twin-engine training aircraft crashed in agricultural fields near Natthupurwa village in Kanpur's Kati area on Thursday afternoon, killing both trainee pilots on board.

The aircraft reportedly lost control and crashed with a loud impact, triggering panic in the village. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the incident.

Rescue operations launched

Police reached the site after receiving information about the crash and launched rescue operations. The two pilots were pulled out of the wreckage.

#WATCH | UP | A twin-engine four-seater training aircraft crashes in a field in Kanpur; Instructor pilot and trainee pilot killed, say police. pic.twitter.com/XihvcSo1xj — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026

One of them was critically injured and was rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, popularly known as Hallett Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have begun investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. Officials said the exact cause would be established after a detailed inquiry.

Previous aviation incidents

The accident comes months after another aviation-related incident in Kanpur. On June 26, a Delhi woman undergoing pilot training with Garg Aviation Limited was seriously injured after being struck by the propeller while getting off an aircraft shortly after landing. She was admitted to a private hospital in Sarvodaya Nagar.

The Kanpur flying club has been operating for the past 31 years. A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) team had also visited the city recently to investigate aviation-related issues. Cantonment police station in-charge Arvind Rai said the team had arrived as part of the inquiry and that the findings would become clear after the investigation.

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Safety concerns under scrutiny

Kanpur airport had also witnessed a close call in 2022 when an aircraft reportedly became unstable while moving at high speed and veered off the runway. A major accident was narrowly avoided at the time.

The latest crash has raised fresh questions about safety measures and training operations at the flying facility. Authorities are expected to examine the aircraft, flight records, training procedures and other technical aspects as part of the investigation.