Jhansi Greenfield Industrial City: Centre Clears ₹1.51 Lakh Crore BIDA Project, Set To Create Over 5.6 Lakh Jobs

The Centre's environmental clearance has paved the way for the development of the BIDA Greenfield Industrial City in Jhansi, a key industrial project for Bundelkhand | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow/Jhansi, June 1: A historic milestone has been achieved in the efforts being made by the Yogi government towards the economic and industrial transformation of the Bundelkhand region.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has officially granted environmental clearance to the Greenfield Industrial City (BIDA Master Plan-2045) project of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), Jhansi.

Project to span over 253.33 sq km across Jhansi

This mega project will be developed over an area of 253.33 square kilometres (62,599.20 acres), covering 33 rural areas of Jhansi tehsil. The project was classified under the Schedule of the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006. In line with the stringent standards prescribed for projects of this scale, BIDA completed the entire process in a time-bound and transparent manner.

The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry examined the project's framework on June 30, 2025, and the Ministry granted its first approval on July 20, 2025. To ensure participation of local citizens, a public hearing was held in Jhansi on December 22, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Additional District Magistrate.

A public notice for the hearing had been published in leading newspapers on November 20, 2025. The local public expressed broad support for the project during the hearing.

All environmental aspects, technical details, and required modifications related to the project were reviewed in detail by the Expert Committee on March 5 and April 9-10, 2026. After finding all parameters satisfactory, the Committee recommended granting environmental clearance to the project.

Land-use plan focuses on industry, housing and green spaces

Based on the suggestions of the Ministry of Environment and the Expert Appraisal Committee, the proposed land-use allocation under the revised Master Plan is as follows:

Industrial Area (33.02%): An area of 83.66 square kilometres has been reserved for industrial development, where industries related to agriculture and food processing, textiles, defence equipment, electronics, data centres, and electric vehicles will primarily be established.

Residential and Habitation Area (16.90%): A total of 37.40 square kilometres has been earmarked for new residential areas, while 5.40 square kilometres has been designated for existing rural settlements.

Green and Recreational Area (24.92%): A total of 63.13 square kilometres has been preserved as a green area (green zone).

Transport and Logistics (11.56%): An area of 29.30 square kilometres has been allocated for the development of roads, rail infrastructure, and logistics hubs.

Commercial, Mixed and Other Uses: The remaining land has been reserved for commercial use (3.92 sq km), mixed use (13.02 sq km), and public institutions.

Environmental safeguards built into project design

Green Buffer Zone: A 50-metre-wide green belt will be developed along the project boundary, while a 150-metre-wide green belt will be created around Dongri Dam. Large-scale plantation will also be undertaken through the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Zero Liquid Discharge: The city's drinking water requirement of 217.22 MLD will be met from Rajghat Dam, while treated water will be used for other purposes. BIDA will establish a 163.26 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant and a 150.88 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant in phases. Used water will be treated and reused, and no wastewater of any kind will be discharged into the Betwa, Pahuj, or Angauri rivers.

Land acquisition and rural development plans

Successful Land Acquisition: BIDA has so far acquired a total of 25,706 acres of land. Compensation is being provided to landowners at transparent rates in accordance with the provisions of the Act, 2013.

Development of Rural Settlements: Local rural habitation areas will be integrated with the BIDA city and provided with facilities such as modern parks, health centres, educational institutions, and skill development centres.

BIDA CEO Sanjay Kumar Khatri said, “The environmental clearance received from the Environment Ministry marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Bundelkhand's development. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BIDA will be developed as one of the country's most modern, sustainable, and environment-friendly industrial smart cities.”

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He said, “While ensuring full compliance with all conditions laid down in the environmental clearance, the project will establish Bundelkhand on the global manufacturing map and bring significant improvement in the living standards of local citizens. The project will also play an important role in realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.”