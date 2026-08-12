Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh Inspects Waterlogging Near Noida Airport, Orders Drainage System Review | X - DhirendraGBN

Lucknow/Jewar, August 12: Regarding the waterlogging at a parking site near Noida International Airport following rainfall, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh reached the spot and conducted an inspection. He stated, "Those who cannot see Jewar’s unprecedented development can only see potholes and waterlogging." He also directed officials to review the drainage system, address the shortcomings and ensure a permanent solution. He termed this an attempt to divert public attention from the development taking place in the state.

Dhirendra Singh said, "After the rainfall, the opposition can see potholes and waterlogging here, but it cannot see the international airport standing on this very land, world-class roads, industrial investment and employment opportunities being created for thousands of youth."

जिन्हें जेवर का अभूतपूर्व विकास दिखाई नहीं देता, उन्हें केवल गड्ढे और पानी ही नजर आएंगे। कभी जेवर विकास की मुख्यधारा से दूर था और जिनके शासनकाल में नोएडा इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट वर्षों तक सिर्फ कागजों और चर्चाओं तक सीमित रहा, उन्हें आज धरातल पर हो रहा विकास दिखाई न देना स्वाभाविक है।… pic.twitter.com/rZC9q4jqvl — Dhirendra Singh (@DhirendraGBN) August 12, 2026

The MLA said that at one time, the Jewar region was away from the mainstream of development, but under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it has today emerged as a major centre of Uttar Pradesh’s changing industrial and economic landscape. Noida International Airport has given Jewar a new identity on the map of the country and the world.

He stated that those during whose tenure the airport remained confined to discussions and papers for years are now doing politics over rainwater around it. They are unable to accept the development that has taken place in Jewar and the changing picture of Uttar Pradesh.

Dhirendra Singh made it clear that waterlogging or any technical deficiency would not be ignored. The concerned officials have been asked to review the drainage system and undertake the necessary improvements.

He added, “Let the opposition keep searching for potholes in photographs, we will continue writing a new chapter of development in Jewar. Wherever there is a deficiency, it will be rectified, but temporary waterlogging will not be allowed to become a means of concealing the historic development of Jewar and Uttar Pradesh.”